TransUnion Executive Abhi Dhar Named Chicago CIO of the Year® Finalist

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abhi Dhar, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Executive Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer, has been named a Global Enterprise Chicago CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards Finalist. The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States honoring chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.



The ORBIE® Awards Global Enterprise category honors chief information officers (CIOs) who are driving innovation and transforming leading organizations with over $2 billion in annual revenue and with multi-national operations. Dhar leads TransUnion’s global technology function, with over 3,000 technologists serving over 65,000 customers in more than 30 countries.

“TransUnion strives to make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably and safely represented in the marketplace, and Abhi is at the heart of accelerating this mission,” said Chris Cartwright, CEO, TransUnion. “Abhi is the catalyst for evolving our technology strategy, transforming the way we do business by migrating our infrastructure to the cloud.”

Under Dhar’s leadership, TransUnion has developed a hybrid multi-cloud strategy that ensures the highest levels of security, further automates management and processes, frees up the company’s technologists and engineers to innovate and provides them with access to a broader technology toolkit enabled by the cloud.

In addition to orchestrating the company’s cloud migration, Dhar has played an instrumental role in leveraging TransUnion’s Global Capability Centers to drive innovation and cutting-edge solutions that create opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

“For over 20 years, the CIO ORBIE Awards have recognized technology executives for leadership, innovation and excellence in this rapidly growing, CIO-led national professional association,” said Christa Oglivy, Executive Director of ChicagoCIO. “The ORBIE Awards are meaningful because they are judged by peers - CIOs who understand how difficult this job is and why great leadership matters. Abhi is being recognized for his role in spearheading TransUnion’s multi-year mission to migrate to the cloud, transforming operations and products, and helping empower his technical associates.”

