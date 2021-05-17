Delta 9 Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for Q1, 2021:

Net revenue of $13.2 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021, an increase of 12% from $11.8 million for the same quarter last year. Sequential net revenue decreased by 6% versus $14.1 million for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020.

Gross profit of $3.7 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021, a decrease of 24% from $4.9 million for the same quarter last year. Sequential gross profit decreased by 16% versus $4.4 million for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020.

Net income (loss) from operations of $(3.2) million was lower by $6.1 million from the same period last year. Sequential net income from operations was down 33% versus $(2.4) million for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6,199 for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021, versus an Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020. Also compares with an adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020.

The Company reported earnings per share of ($0.04) for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021.

The Company reported a strong financial position, with working capital of $20.7 million and total assets of $75.0 million.

“Delta 9 continues to grow its three main business units by adding addition retail stores across central Canada, adding new micro cultivation partners with strategic cooperation agreements that provide for a variety of services, expanding our B2B business into the US market place and continuing to increase distribution of wholesale cannabis products across our provincial markets,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO. “In the first quarter of 2021 we have seen a degree of seasonality and industry headwinds relating to Covid lockdowns and overall weakness in the Canadian cannabis market affecting our business and impacting sequential revenue growth; however, we remain bullish that the remainder of 2021 looks to be a promising year for Delta 9.”

Q1, 2021 and subsequent Operational Highlights:

Delta 9 announced the grand opening of three more cannabis retail stores since the beginning of 2021. Delta 9 now has 12 retail stores in total with nine in Manitoba, two in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan. The Company plans to have up to 20 Delta 9 Cannabis retail stores operating this year and has a long-term vision of opening many more Delta 9 branded retail stores across Canada. The corporate retail strategy is to offer the best selection of cannabis products at the lowest prices from the most popular cannabis manufacturers in Canada.

Delta 9 completed its final services milestone under agreements with several micro cultivation partners: Dry Island, F1ne Cannabis Cultivation and Fourth Generation Cannabis so far this year. These micro cultivation partners entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Delta 9 whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production facility design and construction, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, and other services supporting the acquisition of a Health Canada license.

Delta 9 is a strategic partner with Oceanic Relief who has been granted a cannabis cultivation license from Health Canada for standard cannabis and processing operations. Delta 9 owns a 5% equity stake in Oceanics’ production facility operations and retail store and has a 20-year supply agreement with Oceanic and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Delta 9 announced it began trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the new ticker “DLTNF” effective March 16, 2021. The Company changed its symbol from “VRNDF” to align its U.S. trading symbol with its corporate name.

Summary of Quarterly Results:

Consolidated Statement of

Net Income (Loss) Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Revenue $13,013,610 $13,130,320 $14,149,717 $13,227,540 Cost of Sales 8,394,239 9,168,026 9,794,536 9,539,620 Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain

From Changes In Biological Assets 4,619,371 3,962,294 4,355,181 3,687,920 Unrealized gain from changes in fair

value of biological assets (Net) 2,460,490 (2,338,699) (2,717,281) (736,225) Gross Profit $7,079,861 $1,623,595 $1,637,900 $2,951,695 Expenses General and Administrative 3,676,326 4,047,063 1,600,778 3,517,490 Sales and Marketing 1,534,875 1,753,461 2,091,947 2,176,965 Share Based Compensation 174,779 776,705 353,798 501,370 Total Operating Expenses $5,385,980 $6,577,229 $4,046,523 $6,195,825 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 1 706,469 (474,039) 1,912,931 6,199 Income (Loss) from Operations $1,693,881 $(4,953,634) $(2,408,623) $(3,244,130) Other Income/ Expenses (262,364) (595,547) (747,084) (755,851) Net Income (Loss) $1,431,517 $(5,549,181) $(3,155,707) $(3,999,981) Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss)

Per Share $0.01 $(0.07) $(0.04) $(0.04)

The following chart provides a breakdown of the Company's revenue by segment:

Revenue from the Sale of Cannabis Three-month

period ending

March 31, 2020 Three-month

period ending

December 31, 2020 Three-month

period ending

March 31, 2021 Wholesale Cannabis Revenue $2,991,299 $4,444,106 $4,317,389 Retail Cannabis Revenue 5,854,017 10,200,466 9,304,916 Medicinal Cannabis Revenue 58,026 51,859 48,890 Revenue from Other categories B2B activities 2,977,859 633,946 186,854 Merchandise and cannabis devices 166,334 284,110 283,233 Other 64,466 (460,442) 57,707 Sub total $12,112,001 $15,154,044 $14,198,989 (Less) Excise Taxes (358,595) (1,004,327) (971,449) Net Revenue $11,753,406 $14,149,717 $13,227,540





Key Performance

Indicators For the

three-month

period ending

March 31, 2020 For the

three-month

period ending

June 30, 2020 For the

three-month

period ending

September 30, 2020 For the

three-month

period ending

December 31, 2020 For the

three-month

period ending

March 31, 2021 Production/ Wholesale Unit Total Grams Produced 1,198,983 1,649,347 1,908,875 2,128,288 2,178,181 Direct Production Cost Per Gram* $0.98 $0.96 $0.74 $0.67 $0.60 Total Cost Per Gram** $1.10 $1.08 $0.86 $0.80 $0.75 Total Grams Released for Sale 729,085 918,129 1,156,012 1,417,096 1,184,969 Total Grams Sold (Medical and Recreational) 591,080 396,048 961,052 1,245,317 1,076,755 Avg Selling Price per Gram $4.50 $3.77 $3.08 $3.57 $3.16 Retail Unit Total Grams Sold (Retail) 692,661 1,237,407 1,087,522 1,490,825 2,006,857 Avg Selling Price per Gram $8.45 $7.13 $7.26 $5.81 $4.64 Number of Transactions Processed 149,440 180,358 184,750 202,347 210,138 Avg Transaction Size $45.40 $52.79 $49.62 $50.13 $47.79 Unique Website Visitors (delta9.ca) 171,218 266,831 219,389 299,546 253,254

*Direct Production Cost per gram includes direct labour, nutrients, utilities, growing materials and supplies costs

**Total Cost per gram includes Direct Production Cost per gram plus processing labour, packaging, bottling, and labelling costs

A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed on SEDAR and can be found at www.sedar.com .



Q1 Results 2021 Conference Call



Delta 9 has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The conference call will be hosted May 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period.

Date May 17, 2021 Time 9:00 a.m. ET Dial in # 1-888-886-7786 - Toll free North America Replay information: 1-877-674-6060 Replay Password 586812#



Available until August 17, 2021



