H2O Innovation Grants Stock Options to Executive Officers

QUEBEC CITY, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces the grant of a total of 1,056,000 stock options to the members of its senior management, with a vesting period of five years, the whole pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Corporation’s stock option plan.



The stock options entitle their holders to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $2.55 before May 17, 2031. The grant of stock options is a method of compensation which is used to attract and retain personnel and to provide an incentive to participate in the long-term development of the Corporation and the growth of shareholder value. As of today, the maximum number of common shares that may be issued pursuant to options granted under the Corporation’s stock option plan is 4,000,000 common shares, from which 3,359,334 stock options are currently issued and outstanding, including those referred to in this press release.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:

Marc Blanchet

+1 418-688-0170

marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com