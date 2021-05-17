Nanox to Participate in Berenberg Virtual Conference

NEVE ILAN, Israel, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Nanox’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will make a presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1x1 meetings during the Berenberg Virtual Conference, which is being held May 18th through May 20th.



Mr. Poliakine’ s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at 9:00am ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://kvgo.com/berenberg-tarrytown-conference/nano-x-imaging-may-2021.

Interested parties can also access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.nanox.vision. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About NANO-X:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. This includes any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC.

Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include:; Nanox's (i) ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (ii)expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iii)ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; the market acceptance of the Nanox.ARC and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (iv)expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and Nanox's ability to conduct business globally; risks and business interruptions related to the COVID 19 pandemic, among others. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this video clip to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.

