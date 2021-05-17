Equillium Presents Multiple Posters at the 104th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists

Research highlights itolizumab’s novel mechanism of action and its effect on modulating T cell responses through inhibition of the CD6-ALCAM pathway



The development of a pharmacodynamic biomarker assay to monitor target engagement and fate of CD6 on T cells in patients treated with itolizumab

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that three posters detailing the novel mechanistic activity of itolizumab were presented at the 2021 American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Annual Meeting held May 10-15, 2021.

“As leaders in CD6 biology, we are proud to be presenting important research that continues to advance the field and provide greater insight into the importance of the CD6-ALCAM pathway and its role in the pathogenesis of T cell mediated diseases,” said Stephen Connelly, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Equillium. “This series of posters highlight itolizumab’s potent and broad inhibition of T cell activity, how itolizumab mechanistically inhibits those T cells – through a loss of CD6 – and that we now have an assay to monitor the loss of CD6 on T cells in patients as a pharmacodynamic biomarker.”

Angelina R. Bisconte, Senior Director of Translational Biology & Biomarker Development, Precision for Medicine, added, “There is little doubt that the CD6-ALCAM pathway is important in modulating T cell activity. Historically, measuring cell-based receptor engagement and fate in patients has been very challenging. We are delighted to have incorporated our unique expertise and collaborated in the development of this pharmacodynamic biomarker assay. The data that Equillium has generated using this assay in both acute graft-vs-host disease and systemic lupus erythematosus are impressive and highlight the importance of such tools in the development of immune-modulatory therapies.”

Itolizumab-induced Antigenic Modulation of CD6 Inhibits T Cell Activity (#929)

Details ex-vivo data demonstrating that treatment of effector T cells with itolizumab, the company’s novel first-in-class monoclonal antibody, resulted in a significant decrease in pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion from Th1, Th2 and Th17 cells, whose excessive activity is implicated in numerous autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. This study characterizes the CD6-ALCAM pathway as a key regulator of pathogenic effector T cell function and supports the use of itolizumab in treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Blockade of the CD6-ALCAM Pathway Modulates Effector T Cell Function (#836)

Highlights new mechanistic findings for itolizumab in the modulation of CD6 receptor levels by inducing loss of CD6 from the T cell surface. CD6 high T cells have increased pathogenic potential, treatment with itolizumab results in CD6 low T cells that are hyporesponsive to stimulation, have lower levels of activation markers and reduced proinflammatory cytokine secretion. These data demonstrate that modulation of surface levels of CD6 by itolizumab results in reduced pathogenic T cell activity.

An Assay to Monitor the Engagement and Modulation of CD6 on T cells as a Clinical Biomarker of Treatment with Itolizumab (#976)

Describes the development and validation of a pharmacodynamic biomarker assay to sensitively quantify CD6 receptor engagement and fate in patients treated with itolizumab. The resulting assay is used to facilitate the determination of an optimal therapeutic dose of itolizumab in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

