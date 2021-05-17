SUCCESS Space – A Revolution in Coworking

DALLAS, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of a pandemic that changed the face of the coworking industry, Success Enterprises, LLC will launch a new kind of coworking solution, offering amenities for the post-COVID entrepreneur and corporate workers who aren’t going back to the large office spaces: Highly flexible, on-demand rental options, access to onsite professional business coaching, virtual world communication technology, full-service cafés and the backing of the SUCCESS brand – the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development for nearly 125 years. The spaces are available for franchise; the first location is planned for Orlando and is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

“After the challenges presented by 2020, especially in the realm of commercial office real estate, the demand for coworking spaces is higher than ever,” said Ted Laatz, COO of SUCCESS Enterprises. “SUCCESS Space is a unique concept that combines the convenience and cost-effective benefits of shared office space, the efficiencies of virtual 3D technology, and the power of personal and professional development from SUCCESS Enterprises. Our goal is to create an environment for individuals to work – both individually and collaboratively – to grow through professional coaching, and to utilize advanced technology they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.”

The 5,000-square-foot SUCCESS Space franchise concept will offer flexible access to workspaces that include private office, mini, micro and booth spaces, as well as larger open shared areas ideal for business, social and training events – all designed with post-COVID-19 behaviors in mind. All are available by the minute, hour, day, week, month or year.

In addition to on-demand office space, SUCCESS Space locations will include a café, open to the public, that offers fresh brewed and specialty coffee, pastries, sandwiches, salads, snacks, beer and wine for purchase and serves as a gateway to the cowork space. Most notably, however, SUCCESS Space will offer scheduled and on-demand professional development and coaching services by an onsite SUCCESS® Certified Coach™. Additionally, twice per month, a national topic from SUCCESS will be broadcast into the franchise’s location, followed by hands-on engagement from the local SUCCESS® Certified Coach™ to help further the in-person development experience.

Services also include mail reception, access to discounted health insurance plans, Wi-Fi, video capabilities and virtual meeting technology through SUCCESS World, an innovative, virtual environment – powered by Virbela – that allows clients to collaborate with colleagues and customers from around the globe in an immersive 3D world. SUCCESS Enterprises and Virbela are both owned by eXp World Holdings, Inc. which also owns eXp Realty, LLC.

For franchisees, the innovative concept offers multiple revenue streams including office and event space rental fees, café food and beverage sales, virtual technology rental fees and income from SUCCESS coaching offerings.

The move to build brick-and-mortar retail locations for shared office space, particularly in suburban areas, comes as many U.S. companies and workers adjust to a new normal of continuing to work from home and remote locations. Many companies expect some or all of their employees to continue working remotely either permanently or at least partially even after the threat of the pandemic is significantly diminished. As such, unlike most coworking franchises, SUCCESS Space locations will be planned primarily for suburban areas, in order to provide easy access for consumers looking for professional services closer to home.

SUCCESS has been in the business of personal and professional development for over a century beginning with the venerable SUCCESS magazine, which was founded in 1897 and provides inside interviews with thought leaders and success experts, from Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos. It has since grown into a multi-platform media company that reaches an estimated five million each month and encompasses SUCCESS magazine, SUCCESS.com, multiple podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, and SUCCESS® Achievers Community™, a new social community that further expands resources and training for its members. As the leading resource for personal growth and professional development, SUCCESS is particularly popular among entrepreneurs as well as independent and self-employed “solopreneurs.”

The brand teamed up with leaders in the architecture and design, hospitality, coworking and franchise industries to create SUCCESS Space, including the teams at Franchise Well, OpenWork Agency, Gensler Architects and BNA Restaurant Advisors.

“SUCCESS and its powerful personal and professional growth content will take the concept of short-term office rental to a new level,” said Laatz. “The pandemic has created an entirely new way of thinking about work, and where and how business is accomplished. Whether you’re with a national or international company or an entrepreneur making it on your own, you can find flexible, low-commitment space, resources and support at SUCCESS Space. In particular for solo entrepreneurs and small businesses, the concept provides advanced technology that otherwise would be impossible to attain or afford, not to mention the added benefit of professional development typically only provided by large companies.”

About SUCCESS Enterprises

Success Enterprises, LLC, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development, offering content, resources, and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com , podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, and SUCCESS® Achievers Community™, a new social media platform that further expands resources and training for its members. SUCCESS Enterprises is owned by eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI). For more information visit www.success.com .

About SUCCESS® Space™

SUCCESS Spaces are a new kind of coworking solution, offering highly flexible, on-demand rentals, access to onsite professional business coaching, virtual world communication technology, full-service cafés, resources typically reserved for large businesses and the backing of the SUCCESS brand – the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development for nearly 125 years. The approximately 5,000-square-foot suburban spaces are available for franchise, with the first location planned for Orlando, in the fall of 2021. For more information visit www.successfranchise.com .

