R1 RCM and Mednax Announce Enterprise Revenue Cycle Management Agreement to Enhance Patient Experience and Drive Financial Performance

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, and Mednax, Inc. (NYSE:MD), a national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services, have entered into an agreement that will make R1 the primary provider of enterprise revenue cycle management services for Mednax.

The agreement is expected to bolster the overall patient experience and optimize clinical, financial and operational performance for Mednax and its hospital partners. R1’s end-to-end revenue cycle model hardwires best practices and processes into its proprietary technology platform while leveraging intelligent automation, advanced data analytics and technical expertise to streamline workflows, improve efficiencies and drive superior outcomes.

“We believe R1 has the size, scale and resources necessary to make this arrangement a successful one for Mednax,” said Mark S. Ordan, chief executive officer of Mednax. “Our collaboration is designed to ensure consistency across our revenue cycle operations and enable meaningful operating expense reduction both near term and going forward. R1’s technology investments and prowess give our affiliated clinicians capabilities we could never match. We believe this is another major step toward furthering our company-wide focus on our core services and will allow our affiliated physicians and clinicians to concentrate on what matters most – delivering the highest quality care to our patients.”

“We look forward to working with Mednax to help them create a seamless patient financial experience,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer at R1. “With our sophisticated technology assets and unique operating model, we have demonstrated how organizations can improve both patient experience and financial performance. We are confident we can deliver the same strong results for Mednax.”

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About Mednax

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality improvement initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. Mednax was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at mednax.com.

