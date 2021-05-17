WiSilica promotes Vivek Pramod as Senior VP & GM- Smart Controls

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiSilica, the world-class IoT platform and solutions provider, announced the promotion of Vivek Pramod as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Smart Controls. Vivek will be responsible for leading product vision, technology delivery, and business expansion for the fast-growing smart controls portfolio.

"Having Vivek at the helm of smart controls sets WiSilica up for even greater success as we are rapidly expanding business and product portfolio. Vivek's breadth of experience combined with his track record of results will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth," says Suresh Singamsetty, CEO, WiSilica.

In his earlier role as Vice President, Product and Marketing Management, Vivek played a crucial role in launching Lumos Controls, WiSilica's line of intelligent wireless lighting controls, and other significant strategic initiatives. He was previously associated with leading organizations like Flytxt, Telenor, and Nokia in progressive leadership roles.

"I'm extremely excited about the vision we have for our smart controls as we build a comprehensive smart building portfolio with expanding partnerships, enhanced edge and cloud computing, and a host of value-added services like RTLS. Our complete cloud-to-device IoT platform offers smart controls and beyond with these future-ready opportunities. We will continue to deliver unmatched value for our enthusiastic customers and lead the smart controls revolution from the forefront," said Vivek.

About WiSilica:

WiSilica is a smart environment IoT platform and solutions provider that bridges objects, locations, and people in real-time. ARIXA, WiSilica's location-aware IoT platform, provides complete cloud-to-device solutions for intelligent future-ready tools (LUMOS CONTROLS) and real-time location solutions (TRAK). The company also offers customized end-to-end IoT solutions (ORION) to OEMs developing new smart solutions. WiSilica, with its expanding partnerships with global tier1 companies, is committed to extending its leadership in human-centric lighting, energy efficiency, space management, and AI-powered analytics.

Media Contact:

Gokul Ravindran

WiSilica Inc.

23282 Mill Creek Dr #340,

Laguna Hills,

CA 92653, USA

pr@wisilica.com