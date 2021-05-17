Predictmedix Announces Technology Deployment at Hockeyfest in Partnership With Jones Entertainment Group

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Safe Entry Station units will be deployed at the North American tour of Hockeyfest in partnership with Juiceworks Exhibits (JUICEWORKS) and Jones Entertainment Group. The deployments will begin with the first HockeyFest event, kicking off on June 25, in London, Ontario. Hockeyfest is the world’s largest street and pond hockey festival with tournaments scheduled in 9 cities all over North America. The partnership marks the company’s second deployment in the live-event space, after the widely covered VIP Big Game events during the Superbowl weekend in Tampa Bay, Florida.



Organized by long-time event managers, Jones Entertainment Group, HockeyFest is a highly anticipated event that brings together avid hockey enthusiasts from all over the nation to embrace and partake in the sport. Jones Entertainment Group has raised the bar to ensure that the safety of every participant, vendor, and visitor is of the highest calibre. Working closely with the Chief Medical Officer in the Middlesex-London health unit and Mayor Ed Holder, they have established a robust safety protocol to protect all involved.

The set-up includes a patented HockeyFest rink board system that is half the size of a standard NHL ice rink; staff will sanitize the surface before and after every game. Additionally, every player, staff and visitor will be screened by a Safe Entry Station before each match to ensure safety standards are enforced for the community.

Safe Entry Stations are powered by a unique proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm developed by Predictmedix Inc. and offer easy, non-invasive, and robust screening solutions for symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. The clinically based AI is designed by data scientists and infectious disease specialists and provides individuals with an immediate assessment of the presence of COVID-19 associated symptoms.

“We’re very excited to partner with Predictmedix, Inc. and Juiceworks to deploy their Safe Entry Systems at all of our HockeyFest events in Canada and the United States. The artificial intelligence algorithm they have developed is going to be one of the key components in ensuring the safety of all our players and spectators at each of our events. Travelling with the Safe Entry Systems has given us the opportunity to work with each local Health Unit in a much more diverse way than your standard contract tracing. This will be a game changer in getting back to some sort of normalcy in the sports and entertainment industry,” said Brad Jones, President, Jones Entertainment Group.

"Hockey is more than just a sport. It is essential to the culture and spirit of Canada, and we are proud that our solutions will revive a tradition that was missed deeply amid a global pandemic. As we expand into the live-event market, we are proud to partner with Jones Entertainment that carries a legacy of over 90 years in the making,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO, Predictmedix Inc.

"As an avid sports enthusiast, it's a pleasure to be able to play a part in ensuring people from all over the country are able to enjoy a sense of normalcy and tradition by engaging in a sport we all know and love. The leadership shown by the whole group at Jones Entertainment is something I truly admire and am proud to be part of,” said Jonathan Auger, President & Founder of JUICEWORKS.

Safe Entry Stations will be deployed at the following locations and dates for Hockeyfest’s guests and staff:

London, ON – Westmount Shopping Centre

June 25-27, 2021

Summerside, PEI – Credit Union Place

July 1-3, 2021

Edmonton, AB – Northlands Place

July 9-11, 2021

Abbotsford, AB – Abbotsford Centre

July 16-18, 2021

Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre

July 23-25, 2021

Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

July 30 – Aug 1, 2021

Minneapolis, MN – National Sports Centre

August 13-15, 2021

Winnipeg, MB – Venue TBD

August 25-27, 2021

Information about the event along with the registration information is available at hockeyfestgameon.com

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-person team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies three years running and Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums, and general contracting for events.

For more information, visit getsafeentry.com or juiceworks.ca

About Jones Entertainment Group

Founding their self-named company in 1930, the Jones’ family has branded the Canadian entertainment industry with a legacy of close to 90 years. President, Brad Jones personally manages the touring career of David Feherty, distinguished Golf Commentator. Jones Entertainment Group also produces the largest festival in Southwestern Ontario, Rock the Park, with over 45,000 attendees annually. In 2018, Brad developed the world’s largest travelling street hockey festival, HockeyFest, which travels with full rink board systems across North America. Jones Entertainment is continuously adapting to changes and prides itself on being the leaders of innovation in the sports and entertainment industry.

For more information, visit jonesentertainmentgroup.ca

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

Predictmedix trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “PMED” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “PMEDF.

For more information, visit predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter @Predictmedix and Instagram @Predictmedix

