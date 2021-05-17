Aeterna Zentaris Announces the Start of Preclinical Development of Macimorelin at The University of Queensland as a Potential New Treatment Option for Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease)

- Aeterna Zentaris granted exclusive option to negotiate a license of any resulting intellectual property and know-how developed by the University related to the therapeutic use of macimorelin for the treatment of ALS



CHARLESTON, S.C., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (the “Company” or “Aeterna Zentaris”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced the commencement of the previously announced preclinical program to qualify macimorelin for clinical development as a potential treatment option for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease). The preclinical development program is part of the recently executed Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with The University of Queensland (“The University”).

The University researchers, led by Frederik Steyn, MSc, PhD, will conduct preclinical studies in disease-related in-vitro and in-vivo models of ALS to demonstrate the therapeutic potential of macimorelin on disease progression and ALS-specific pathology. Recently, The University researchers have filed funding applications to dedicated organizations in Australia to finance parts of the abbreviated preclinical development program and to conduct a subsequent investigator-initiated clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of macimorelin as a potential new treatment option for ALS patients.

Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna Zentaris, commented, “The start of the preclinical phase represents a significant milestone in the development of a potential new treatment option for ALS to help patients with this terrible, incurable disease and to improve their quality of life. We look forward to supporting Dr. Steyn’s research team in addressing this significant unmet medical need.”

In the event of positive preclinical results, the Company has the exclusive right to acquire a license from The University on the therapeutic use of macimorelin for the treatment of ALS.

Aeterna Zentaris’ lead product, macimorelin, is the only United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved oral drug indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD) and is currently marketed in the United States under the tradename Macrilen™, by Novo Nordisk. It is also licensed to Consilient Health Ltd. for the European Economic Area and United Kingdom, and Megapharm Ltd. for Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Aeterna Zentaris is currently developing macimorelin for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk.

Ghrelin is a natural hormone stimulating release of growth hormone. Its level is often reduced in ALS patients and stimulation of GH excretion improves survival in ALS mouse models. Ghrelin and ghrelin mimetics have already demonstrated in preclinical models stimulation of growth factors to protect motor neurons and enhance muscle building, stimulate appetite, slow metabolism to promote positive energy balance and dampen neuroinflammatory processes. Dr. Steyn’s research team at The University have confirmed these positive effects of ghrelin mimetics in several experiments. Ghrelin itself is not qualified as medicine because of rapid clearance from circulation. However, macimorelin is an orally active ghrelin agonist and could mimic the biological effect of the hormone via mechanisms similar to ghrelin.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is the most common motor neuron disease (MND). Most patients with ALS present with random, asymmetric symptoms, consisting of cramps, weakness, and muscle atrophy of the hands (most commonly) or feet. Weakness progresses to the forearms, shoulders, and lower limbs. Fasciculations, spasticity, hyperactive deep tendon reflexes, extensor plantar reflexes, clumsiness, stiffness of movement, weight loss, fatigue, and difficulty controlling facial expression and tongue movements soon follow. Death is usually caused by failure of the respiratory muscles; 50% of patients die within 3 years of onset, 20% live 5 years, and 10% live 10 years. Survival for > 30 years is rare.

The mainstay of care for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is timely intervention to manage symptoms.

About Macimorelin



Macimorelin, a ghrelin agonist, is an orally active small molecule that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland. Stimulated growth hormone levels are measured in blood samples after oral administration of macimorelin for the assessment of growth hormone deficiency (GHD).



Macimorelin is the only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of AGHD. Macimorelin is currently marketed in the United States under the tradename Macrilen™, through a license agreement with Novo Nordisk. Through a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd, macimorelin will be commercialized in Europe and the United Kingdom upon receipt of pricing and reimbursement approvals in the particular country. Additionally, the Company has entered into a distribution agreement with MegaPharm Ltd. under which MegaPharm will seek regulatory approval and then commercialize macimorelin in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.



Additionally, the Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD) in collaboration with Novo Nordisk.

Aeterna Zentaris is dedicated to the development of therapeutic assets and has recently taken steps to establish a growing pipeline to address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), hypoparathyroidism and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Additionally, the Company is developing an oral prophylactic bacterial vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

