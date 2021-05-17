Akoya and ZEISS to Co-Market Innovative CODEX® Spatial Biology Workflow

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with ZEISS to co-market Akoya’s CODEX® spatial phenotyping solution with the ZEISS Axio Observer microscope platform. The partnership with one of the world’s premier microscopy vendors underscores Akoya’s commitment to pursuing an affordable, open-access strategy for its innovative ultra-high multiplex tissue imaging platform.



The CODEX (co-detection by indexing) technology combines the advantages of single-cell biology and histology. The system can be integrated onto existing microscopy platforms and enables multiplexed detection of 40 or more biomarkers in tissue samples. The combination of high-resolution imaging and high-parameter detection reveals different cell phenotypes, and how they interact and organize across the entire tissue landscape to impact disease pathology and progression.

Through this collaboration, Akoya and ZEISS believe they can ensure a streamlined user experience with CODEX, enhanced workflows, faster acquisition speeds, and a path toward new collaborations in the future. The integrated solution provided through the combination of the CODEX and ZEISS platforms should offer many advantages for advancing biological research and discovery in applications such as cancer, immunology, developmental biology, neurology, and other fast-moving fields of science.

“Akoya is honored to partner with the team at ZEISS and we are thankful for their endorsement of the power and impact that the CODEX solution can have for their customers,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “This partnership is central to our goal of giving every lab access to ultra-high multiplex imaging and spatial phenotyping, and we look forward to working closely with the ZEISS team to bring the power of our combined solutions to our shared customers.”

“We look forward to building on the impact our customers have already been able to generate by leveraging the combined powers of the versatile ZEISS Axio Observer imaging platform and the Akoya CODEX workflow,” said Bernhard Zimmermann, Head of Business Sector Life Sciences at ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions. “The scientific community will benefit from improved integration of the two systems and the resulting intuitive path to decoding the complexities of spatial tissue biology. We are especially excited about the potential of spatial-omics being taken to the next level by expanding into advanced imaging modalities, including ZEISS Airyscan and ZEISS Elyra super-resolution technology.”

As part of its vision to accelerate innovation in spatial biology, Akoya also recently opened the application process for the Imaging Innovators Network (I2 Network), a group of exceptional researchers, who are selected based on the high quality of their ideas for using CODEX for cutting-edge imaging applications. Researchers with creative proposals on advancing the frontiers of knowledge in spatial biology can apply here to participate in the I2 Network.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. For more information, please visit www.akoyabio.com.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020).

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the world's only one-stop manufacturer of light, electron, X-ray and ion microscope systems and offers solutions for correlative microscopy. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical practice. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Oberkochen and Munich, as well as in Cambourne (UK) and Pleasanton (USA). ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

For more information go to:

www.zeiss.com/microscopy

