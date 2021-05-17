African Dairy Market Report 2021 - A €4.8 Billion Market

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The African Dairy Market: Companies, Products, Markets Companies, Products, Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2019 Africa imported 2.1 million tonnes of dairy products (including infant milk formula and fat-filled milk powder) worth some €4.8 billion. This was up from 1.46 million tonnes in 2009 (worth €2.5 billion). Africa is an increasingly important market for dairy producers and one about which there is little reliable published information. African Dairy Market: Companies, Products, Markets will address this gap. The report is in two main sections:
The first section of this report provides a review of the drivers of demand in the Africa dairy industry and a discussion of the dynamics of internationally traded dairy products. Products covered are WMP, FFMP, SMP, infant formula, cheese, butter, whey products, liquid milk, concentrated milk and fermented products. Each product category includes a discussion of the product and applications, demand trends by market and sourcing trends by supplier country. Trade flows are analysed using tariff level, mirrored trade data from 200 countries, from Global Trade Tracker.
The companies section provides detailed, up to date profiles of the leading dairy companies in Africa - the companies driving the development of the African dairy industry - answering such questions as:
- Who are the leading dairy companies in Africa?
- What are their sales in Africa?
- Which markets are they investing in?
- What products are they supplying?
- In what areas are they innovating?
- How much are they investing?
- How are they structured to supply a continent of 54 countries?
- What are their main brands?
The report builds on over twenty years of field research in dairy markets in Africa, complemented by extensive desk research.
Key Topics Covered:
Section A Products and Markets
1 Investment in the African Dairy Industry
1.1 Demand Drivers
1.2 Emerging Consumer Markets
1.3 Production of Milk in Africa
1.4 Leading Dairy Companies in Africa
2 Overview of African Dairy Imports
2.1 African Dairy Imports by Product
2.2 Development of African Dairy Imports 2009-2019
2.3 Estimated 2020 Imports
3 Whole Milk Powder
4 Fat Filled Milk Powder
5 Skim Milk Powder
6 Infant Formula
7 Cheese
8 Butter
9 Whey
10 Liquid Milk
11 Concentrated Milk
12 Fermented Products
Section B: Companies
13 Nestle
13.1 Company Background
13.2 Nestle in Africa
13.3 Central and West Africa
13.4 North East Africa
13.5 Maghreb
13.6 East and Southern Africa (ESAR)
14 Danone
14.1 Company Background
14.2 Danone in Africa
14.3 North Africa
14.4 West Africa
14.5 East Africa
14.6 Early Life Nutrition
14.7 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa
15 Lactalis Group
15.1 Company Background
15.2 Lactalis in Africa
15.3 Northern Africa
15.4 Southern Africa
15.5 Infant Formula
15.6 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa
16 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd.
16.1 Company Background
16.2 Fonterra in Africa
16.3 Key Markets
16.4 Resellers
16.5 Consumer Products
17 Promasidor
17.1 Company Background
17.2 Innovation in Milk Powder
17.3 Markets
18 Clover Industries Limited
18.1 Company Background
18.2 Markets
18.3 Corporate Social Responsibility
19 FrieslandCampina
19.1 Company Background
19.2 FrieslandCampina in Africa
19.3 West Africa
19.4 North Africa
19.5 East Africa
19.6 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa
20 Juhayna
21 Bel Group
21.1 Company Background
21.2 Bel Group in Africa
21.3 North Africa
21.4 West Africa
21.5 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa
22 Delice Group
23 Ornua
23.1 Company Background
23.2 Ornua in Africa
24 International Dairy and Juice Limited (IDJ)
25 Arla Foods
25.1 Company Background
25.2 Arla in Africa
25.3 Products
25.4 Key Markets
25.5 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa
26 Arabian Food Industries - Domty
27 Obour Land
28 Arab Dairy Products Company (Panda)
28.1 Company Background
28.2 Products
28.3 Markets
29 Savencia
29.1 Company Background
29.2 Savencia in Africa
30 Sodiaal
30.1 Company Background
30.2 Sodiaal in Africa
31 The Coca-Cola Company
31.1 Company Background
31.2 Coca-Cola in Africa
31.3 Other Dairy Investments by the Coca Cola Company
