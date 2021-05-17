African Dairy Market Report 2021 - A €4.8 Billion Market

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The African Dairy Market: Companies, Products, Markets Companies, Products, Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019 Africa imported 2.1 million tonnes of dairy products (including infant milk formula and fat-filled milk powder) worth some €4.8 billion. This was up from 1.46 million tonnes in 2009 (worth €2.5 billion). Africa is an increasingly important market for dairy producers and one about which there is little reliable published information. African Dairy Market: Companies, Products, Markets will address this gap. The report is in two main sections:

The first section of this report provides a review of the drivers of demand in the Africa dairy industry and a discussion of the dynamics of internationally traded dairy products. Products covered are WMP, FFMP, SMP, infant formula, cheese, butter, whey products, liquid milk, concentrated milk and fermented products. Each product category includes a discussion of the product and applications, demand trends by market and sourcing trends by supplier country. Trade flows are analysed using tariff level, mirrored trade data from 200 countries, from Global Trade Tracker.

The companies section provides detailed, up to date profiles of the leading dairy companies in Africa - the companies driving the development of the African dairy industry - answering such questions as:

Who are the leading dairy companies in Africa?

What are their sales in Africa?

Which markets are they investing in?

What products are they supplying?

In what areas are they innovating?

How much are they investing?

How are they structured to supply a continent of 54 countries?

What are their main brands?

The report builds on over twenty years of field research in dairy markets in Africa, complemented by extensive desk research.



Key Topics Covered:





Section A Products and Markets

1 Investment in the African Dairy Industry

1.1 Demand Drivers

1.2 Emerging Consumer Markets

1.3 Production of Milk in Africa

1.4 Leading Dairy Companies in Africa

2 Overview of African Dairy Imports

2.1 African Dairy Imports by Product

2.2 Development of African Dairy Imports 2009-2019

2.3 Estimated 2020 Imports

3 Whole Milk Powder

4 Fat Filled Milk Powder

5 Skim Milk Powder

6 Infant Formula

7 Cheese

8 Butter

9 Whey

10 Liquid Milk

11 Concentrated Milk

12 Fermented Products

Section B: Companies

13 Nestle

13.1 Company Background

13.2 Nestle in Africa

13.3 Central and West Africa

13.4 North East Africa

13.5 Maghreb

13.6 East and Southern Africa (ESAR)

14 Danone

14.1 Company Background

14.2 Danone in Africa

14.3 North Africa

14.4 West Africa

14.5 East Africa

14.6 Early Life Nutrition

14.7 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa

15 Lactalis Group

15.1 Company Background

15.2 Lactalis in Africa

15.3 Northern Africa

15.4 Southern Africa

15.5 Infant Formula

15.6 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa

16 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd.

16.1 Company Background

16.2 Fonterra in Africa

16.3 Key Markets

16.4 Resellers

16.5 Consumer Products

17 Promasidor

17.1 Company Background

17.2 Innovation in Milk Powder

17.3 Markets

18 Clover Industries Limited

18.1 Company Background

18.2 Markets

18.3 Corporate Social Responsibility

19 FrieslandCampina

19.1 Company Background

19.2 FrieslandCampina in Africa

19.3 West Africa

19.4 North Africa

19.5 East Africa

19.6 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa

20 Juhayna

21 Bel Group

21.1 Company Background

21.2 Bel Group in Africa

21.3 North Africa

21.4 West Africa

21.5 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa

22 Delice Group

23 Ornua

23.1 Company Background

23.2 Ornua in Africa

24 International Dairy and Juice Limited (IDJ)

25 Arla Foods

25.1 Company Background

25.2 Arla in Africa

25.3 Products

25.4 Key Markets

25.5 Summary of Manufacturing Presence in Africa

26 Arabian Food Industries - Domty

27 Obour Land

28 Arab Dairy Products Company (Panda)

28.1 Company Background

28.2 Products

28.3 Markets

29 Savencia

29.1 Company Background

29.2 Savencia in Africa

30 Sodiaal

30.1 Company Background

30.2 Sodiaal in Africa

31 The Coca-Cola Company

31.1 Company Background

31.2 Coca-Cola in Africa

31.3 Other Dairy Investments by the Coca Cola Company

