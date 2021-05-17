Husson University Takes Important Next Step in Protecting Students’ Health

BANGOR, MAINE, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University announced today that it will be taking an important new step in protecting the health of their campus community by requiring all students returning to campus in the fall to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Since the pandemic began, Husson University’s first priority has been to protect the health of our campus community. Toward this end, the University created a series of campus healthcare protocols that strictly adhered to federal and state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” said Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University.

“With distribution of COVID-19 vaccines now underway nationally, the CDC is strongly recommending that every eligible person get vaccinated as soon as possible,” continued Clark. “These vaccinations are the best way to ensure that everyone on campus avoids the serious health complications associated with the coronavirus. That’s why Husson has decided to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all of our returning students this fall.”

The University made this announcement now so that students would have plenty of time to get vaccinated before classes resume on August 30, 2021. Once students are inoculated, they’ll need to upload a copy of their vaccination records to their student portal. Since all students are required to submit official immunization records prior to enrollment, existing students are already familiar with this process.

Any students who are already vaccinated can upload a copy of their vaccination records to the student portal immediately. This documentation shows where and when students received their vaccination(s). Students also have the option of mailing a copy of their vaccination documentation to the Wellness Center. Any online students who won’t have physical contact with Husson University’s Bangor campus community will not be required to submit their vaccination records. Husson has established a COVID-19 Information Line for any students who have any questions.



“The cooperation we received this year from students in complying with our on-campus testing protocols was fantastic. Husson University had a 99.5% compliance rate for students getting tested for COVID-19. Out of 21,494 tests administered to students since August 26, 2020, only 152 came back positive. That means that we had a positive testing percentage of only 0.7% among our student population,” said Pamela Kropp-Anderson, dean of Student Life at Husson University.

Kropp-Anderson went on to say, “Requiring vaccinations is the next logical step in our efforts to protect our campus community from COVID-19. Husson students have shown that they understand the importance of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to do everything they can to protect the health of our campus community. Their support is what allowed us to offer in-person classes this year and we appreciate the efforts they’re making to bring this pandemic to an end by getting vaccinated.”

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

Attachments