Alimera Sciences Appoints David Dyer, M.D. as Chief Retina Specialist

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, has announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of David Dyer, M.D. as chief retina specialist, effective today. Dr. Dyer brings his extensive medical knowledge and business expertise to the company, while continuing to see patients out of his longstanding practice in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I am very excited that Dr. Dyer is joining our team in this newly created position as he brings the insights of a seasoned practicing retina specialist, and accomplished business owner to Alimera,” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Dyer’s intricate retina knowledge, his years of practice experience, and his understanding of novel technologies will play an instrumental role in achieving our vision of being the place to be in retina, focused solely on the needs of retina specialists and their patients.”

“The opportunity to work with the Alimera team to develop the corporate vision into a reality and emphasize ILUVIEN’s ability to provide long-term control of recurrence of disease brings continued significant potential in both the U.S. and international markets,” said Dr. Dyer “Additionally, the Phase 4 NEW DAY Study is an exciting and needed comparison of long-term steroid versus anti-VEGF treatment. The company continues to grow its international footprint, creating a platform for potential future products.”

Dr. Dyer founded Retina Associates, LLC in 1999, one of the most well-established and advanced practices devoted to diagnosing and treating diseases of the retina, macula, and vitreous in the Greater Kansas City area and the surrounding communities. Dr. Dyer also founded TreVia Digital Health, LLC, a health care company that provides technology-enabled services, including digital diabetic retinopathy screenings, for the diagnosis and prevention of diabetic retinopathy complications and iTronix Systems, LLC a medical device development company.

A board certified retina specialist, Dr. Dyer received his undergraduate degree from George Mason University and received his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Storm Eye Institute/Medical University of South Carolina and completed his retina fellowships at The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute/The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland and Rush- Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

