InvestorBrandNetwork Announces The Comeback Show Interview with IBN Communications Director Jonathan Keim

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that its Communications Director, Jonathan Keim, recently appeared on The Comeback Show, a podcast series featuring CEOs, thought leaders, influencers and entrepreneurs offering insight into how they turned adversity into an epic comeback story that empowered them to build a life and business they love.



The broadcast is hosted by author and leadership strategist Staci Wallace and is available at the following link: https://ibn.fm/9QVQj

During the interview, Keim discussed his early days in the world of finance and explained how various experiences led him to the role he has today.

“When I was young, I watched a couple of movies where nerdy kids my age traded stocks or ran businesses, and I always wanted to be one of those,” Keim said. “As soon as one of my parents’ friends happened to mention that he was trading stocks, I jumped all over that and wanted to know exactly how I could get started. Fortunately, he knew about custodial accounts. I called Scottrade at the age of 15, and the rest is history.”

“Starting out, the portfolio went down, down, down. … My first stock was Apple, and, if I would’ve just held on that, I would’ve been okay,” he continued. “But I only had $500 made from mowing lawns. Apple wasn’t moving fast enough for me, and I also realized that the percentages were against me. With Scottrade … their big thing was $7 per trade. You go $7 in, $7 out, and that’s $14, which is a big percentage of $500. I realized that I needed to get into microcap stocks or something else that would move faster. That’s where I lost my initial $500 and the other deposits I put in afterwards.”

“Eventually, I did get good at picking the right stocks and ended up with more money to play with, but then discovered it wasn’t worth the time for the amount of money actually being made on the trades. I thought, I’ll just make a spreadsheet, start tracking a bunch of different stock newsletters, find out who’s actually good and then just follow their tips,” Keim added. “One of those newsletters I came across was QualityStocks – that’s the first brand in our brand network. I came across the website in 2006 when it was still in the first year of operation. Starting up a conversation with the managing director led to me becoming a writer on the team, and I hated writing … but I did really like the space, and I loved the idea of getting paid to research different companies.”

Throughout the interview, Keim described InvestorBrandNetwork’s operations in more detail, provided insights for individuals looking to break into investing, and highlighted the importance of adapting to challenges as they are presented through the years.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications