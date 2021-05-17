Global SVOD Market Outlook to 2026: Subscriber and Revenue Forecasts by Country (2010 to 2026) and Insights for Top 10 Countries

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SVOD Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SVOD subscriptions for 138 countries will increase by 591 million between 2020 and 2026 to reach 1,495 million - or up by 65%. The peak year was 2020 when 201 million subscriptions were added. The total will cross the 1 billion mark in 2021.



Gross subscriptions growth is faster than for SVOD subscribers [an SVOD subscriber pays for at least one SVOD subscription]. This means that the average SVOD subscriber will pay for 2.14 SVOD subscriptions by 2026 - up from 1.74 in 2020.



Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: "There will be 700 million SVOD subscribers by 2026; up by 35% from 518 million at end-2020. The 2026 total represents 39% of TV households, increasing from 30% in 2020."



The US will overtake China as the subscription leader in 2021. China and the US will together account for 48% of the global total by 2026; down from 59% in 2020. This indicates that other countries are growing faster. SVOD subscriptions in India will nearly triple between 2020 and 2026 to 155 million - representing 10% of the world's total.

Published in May 2021, this 300-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector for TV episodes and movies across 803 platforms in 138 countries.

The report comprises:

Executive Summary.

Major SVOD platforms, including subscriber and revenues forecasts by country (2010 to 2026) for the major platforms.

Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA)

Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2026

