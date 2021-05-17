InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, is pleased to announce today that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC ("Skyline") to assist with the management of its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides valuable assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to effectively communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages, while helping to broaden awareness of these public companies within the investment community.

"Our recent operating activities, growth objectives, and expected corporate milestones prompted InnerScope to select Skyline as our investor relations representative. We are working diligently to bring our financial reporting current, upgrading our security to the OTCQB, and ultimately working towards listing our stock on a National Securities Exchange. InnerScope believes that Skyline's strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for us as we enter into a growth phase for the Company, and want to have a skilled partner when communicating our message to the investing public," stated Mr. Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope.

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. to our compelling and growing base of diverse clients. InnerScope is entering an exciting phase as it works to bring its financials current and up-list its security to a higher trading tier, and we are delighted to provide assistance in growing transparency while effectively and strategically communicating this message to its existing and prospective shareholder base."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC:INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products (collectively "Hearing Products") its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned to directly benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted within the next few months). InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology (visit: NoHassleHearing.com) combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional. For more information, please visit www.innd.com.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with more than 100 U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

For further information, please visit Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC's website at www.skylineccg.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

ir@innd.com

833-788-0506

www.innd.com

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com