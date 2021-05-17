Dime Community Bank Named Official Retail and Commercial Bank of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bank announced today that it has reached an agreement to become the official retail and commercial bank of the New York Islanders and the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the New York metropolitan area’s most anticipated new live entertainment venue. Dime has also been named a founding partner of UBS Arena, the cutting edge live entertainment and sports venue, scheduled to open in the fall.



Dime has become one of Greater Long Island’s largest community banks since its merger earlier this year with BNB Bank. Dime has $13 billion in assets and more than 60 branches from Montauk to Manhattan. The partnership with UBS Arena gives the Bank a high profile foothold at a location central to its New York City / Long Island network.

UBS Arena is a $1.1 billion multi-purpose arena under construction and development adjacent to the Belmont Park racetrack. The world class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities. In addition to being the new home to the famed New York Islanders Hockey Club, UBS Arena is one of the few venues in the world designed with a sharp focus on music and will create one of the best and most special experiences for both artists and audiences. The state of the art arena will deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience with clear sightlines and premier acoustics to even more guests than ever before.

Dime Community Bank will be UBS Arena’s exclusive retail and commercial banking partner and home to the arena’s operating accounts. The Dime and UBS Arena collaboration includes unique access opportunities for Dime customers, such as the ability to enter through a co-branded VIP entrance regardless of where their seat is located, discounts at select food and merchandise locations, and access to unique onsite experiences such as behind the scenes tours, mascot and alumni meet and greets, on ice postgame photographs, and many others. Additionally, the largest private club in UBS Arena will bear Dime’s name. With its 30’ ceilings and loft space like feel, the Dime Club resembles the great Soho Lofts, featuring large scale photography paying homage to the galleries and creative talent that continue to transform New York. The club will accommodate 1,300 lower bowl ticket holders during games, concerts, and other special events.

In addition, as a result of the partnership, Dime will have access to 2,000 arena employees and Dime employees will have opportunities to attend select arena games and concerts and to participate in Dime community service events with Islanders’ talent.

“This is an unrivaled moment for the history of our bank,” said Kevin O’Connor, CEO of Dime Community Bank. “A high profile partnership like this with the premier event facility across our expanding footprint will mean more benefits for our customers and more opportunity for our employees. As we continue to grow, we will use these collaborations to project the community focus and customer service that set our bank apart.”

“Dime Community Bank is a notable addition to our list of Founding Partners and we could not be more excited for our guests to experience the Dime Club at UBS Arena,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “Their unwavering commitment to helping neighborhoods flourish and supporting communities in and around the arena aligns with our mission. We look forward to collaborating in these areas as we move forward.”

UBS Arena will open for the 2021-2022 National Hockey League season this fall and host more than 150 sports and live entertainment events annually. For more information about the construction of UBS Arena and its upcoming events, visit www.UBSArena.com.

About Dime Community Bank

Dime Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dime Community Bancshares (Nasdaq: DCOM) is a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13 billion in assets and number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

For more information about Dime Community Bank, visit www.dime.com and follow Dime on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is New York's next premier entertainment and sports venue and future home of the New York Islanders. Located at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the state of the art facility will open for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season and host more than 150 major events annually. The arena and surrounding development are expected to create 10,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs, generating approximately $25 billion in economic activity over the term of the lease.

Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon, UBS Arena is poised to be one of the area's – and the nation's – most prestigious and appealing venues for musical acts, events and performers of all genres, and will create a unique entertainment experience for artists and audiences alike. The venue is being constructed with a fan first approach that leverages sophisticated engineering acoustics to amplify the audio experience, high resolution LED displays and will include the largest scoreboard in New York.

UBS Arena will offer the highest end amenities and customer service, through VIP suites and clubs that merge boutique hospitality with live entertainment. Clubs and suites will have a timeless design inspired by classic, well known New York establishments and will offer premier views of the bowl. Complementing UBS Arena, Belmont Park's campus will comprise of 315,000 square feet of luxury retail and will include a 4-star boutique hotel.

UBS Arena is being built to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards for New Construction. In an effort to build a greener future and minimize environmental impact, UBS Arena intends on being 100% carbon neutral, utilizing renewable energy by 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern seaboard.

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and play today in the National Hockey League’s Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children’s Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is finishing construction and will be the team’s new, state of the art home starting with the 2021-22 NHL season.

For more information about UBS Arena, visit ubsarena.com/press-release and follow us @UBSArena on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Jay Beberman

609-947-0358

Jay.Beberman@newyorkislanders.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe210dd0-74c6-41c9-a34f-843e377d4724

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/386185f0-a7c4-463b-a6ba-7640ea247ef6



