VoltH2 and Virya Energy Sign Agreement for Hydrogen Plant

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB:VIHD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that VoltH2, a Europe-based developer of green hydrogen production infrastructure projects that is 17.5% owned by the Company, has signed a cooperation agreement to prepare for the construction of a green hydrogen production plant in the North Sea Port harbor city of Terneuzen, Netherlands.



The location will be a fully constructed hydrogen production plant with distribution capabilities. The plan is to build a 25MW electrolysis unit that will produce 3,600 tons of green hydrogen annually. By integrating hydrogen storage, local filling stations can be supplied. The location is accessible by road, rail and waterways. The facility will be designed with expansion potential for increased hydrogen production.

Daan Schalck, CEO of the North Sea Port, commented, “The North Sea Port is committed to becoming an important source for the production of green hydrogen energy that can be distributed cost-effectively and efficiently throughout Northern Europe. We look forward to the development of this project and support its planned success.”

Andre Jurres, Managing Director of VoltH2, commented, “We continue making significant strides in the evolution of our business plan. We see a strong market for our services in developing green hydrogen production infrastructure projects. The opportunity at Terneuzen is a very good milestone for VoltH2 and validates the need for hydrogen production facilities that can distribute green hydrogen effectively throughout Northern Europe.”

About Vision Hydrogen:

Vision Hydrogen Corporation is focused on hydrogen production for transportation and power requirements, with a goal of contributing to a clean-energy environment. Our commitment is to provide the highest-quality hydrogen production, storage and distribution services for the hydrogen economy supply chain, serving residential, commercial and government sectors.

Contact:

Vision Hydrogen Corporation/Investor Relations

95 Christopher Columbus Drive, 16th Floor

Jersey City, NJ 07302

551-298-3600 USA

www.visionh2.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.