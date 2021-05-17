Cortado MDM Integrates Mobile Devices with Kaseya VSA

BERLIN and MIAMI, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDM (mobile device management) expert Cortado Mobile Solutions and Kaseya, the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have partnered on an integration that enables MDM within Kaseya VSA. This new capability enables Kaseya customers to manage the mobile devices and apps they need very simply via their Kaseya console.



Kaseya VSA, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution, is the industry’s only unified RMM that brings together all device management into a single product, enabling MSPs to manage the entire universe of IT infrastructure from one scalable tool. With the integration of Cortado MDM, mobile devices can now additionally be managed via Kaseya VSA.

"Our open ecosystem enables us to partner with best of breed technologies like Cortado MDM so that our customers have the tools they need to succeed,” said Mike Puglia, chief strategy officer, Kaseya. “This integration delivers a simple, fast and secure way for MSPs and SMBs to manage mobile devices all within Kaseya VSA.”

"We're pleased that through our partnership, we’re reaching out more than ever to the important target group of service providers," said Benjamin Schüler, CTO of Cortado Mobile Solutions. "At the same time, this is also an important step towards the further internationalization of our market presence."

About Cortado Mobile Solutions

Cortado Mobile Solutions is guided by the philosophy that the use of iOS’ and Android’s own security architecture delivers the best balance between user acceptance and security. Engineered for the cloud, delivered by our team in Denver, Colorado – Our solution, Cortado MDM, enables companies, teams and freelancers to improve productivity and secure their corporate data with minimal effort. Our mobile device management experts are based around the world in the US., Germany, UK, Australia and Japan, ensuring availability and support for all of our global customers.

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.