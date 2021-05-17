Global CRISPR Technology Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CRISPR Technology estimated at US$680.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $203.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR

The CRISPR Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$203.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$474.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 18.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.

