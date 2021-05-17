$11.3 Billion Worldwide Reduced Fat Cereals Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reduced Fat Cereals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Reduced Fat Cereals estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Reduced Fat Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured):

  • Arla Foods Inc.
  • Crowley Food LLC
  • Danone S.A.
  • Dean Foods
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Kellogg Co.
  • Mondelez Global LLC
  • Nestle S.A.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company;

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 55

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxmwp9

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cereals
                            
                            
                                 Grains and Pulses 
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data