$11.3 Billion Worldwide Reduced Fat Cereals Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Reduced Fat Cereals estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Reduced Fat Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured):

Arla Foods Inc.

Crowley Food LLC

Danone S.A.

Dean Foods

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez Global LLC

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company;

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 55

