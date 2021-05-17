$11.3 Billion Worldwide Reduced Fat Cereals Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reduced Fat Cereals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Reduced Fat Cereals estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Reduced Fat Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured):
- Arla Foods Inc.
- Crowley Food LLC
- Danone S.A.
- Dean Foods
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Mondelez Global LLC
- Nestle S.A.
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Company;
