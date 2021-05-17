Sydney leads the market with the presence of over 30 facilities and the occupancy rate stands at over 85% of installed capacity across Sydney and Melbourne.

New York, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796166/?utm_source=GNW



Greenfield development is increasing with both global and local data center providers acquiring land for data center development for expanding existing facilities and new facilities. For instance, Digital Realty acquired 16.2 hectares of land in Sydney. The Australia data center market has a strong presence of infrastructure vendors, who offer installation and commissioning services such as Everett Smith, CRS, Stowe Australia, Thycon, Paramount Airconditioning, and more.



The report considers the present scenario of the Australia data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.



Key Highlights of The Report:



• In 2020, around 75% of the Australia data center market share was contributed by 7 major service providers in the region.

• Sydney is expected to have around 8 upcoming facilities in Australia during the forecast period.

• In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Australian cloud service market has grown by over 15% rendering around USD 10 billion in revenue.

• In April 2020, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) acquired an 88% stake in AirTrunk valued at around USD 2 billion.

• Cities such as Perth and Brisbane will see investments from wholesale colocation providers during the forecast period. While Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne attracted major investments from wholesale colocation providers, as of 2020.

• Digital transformation, cloud adoption, and investment in IoT technology to be big drivers in the Australia data center market landscape.



Australia Data Center Market Insights

• There are over 100+ colocation facilities in the region.

• Sydney leads the market with the presence of over 30 facilities and the occupancy rate stands at over 85% of installed capacity across Sydney and Melbourne.

• In 2020, due to COVID-19, there was an average revenue growth between 16% to 18% for all providers in the region.

• In 2019, the Australian Government has signed an agreement with Microsoft to provide cloud-based services to the 98 government agencies, aiming to transform into a digital government by 2025.

• Organizations from different industry verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, asset management, facility management, and more are investing in IoT technology to improve productivity internally and for customers and attracting significant data center investments to the country.

• Australia has the presence of big data support service providers, including IBM, AWS, Dell, Google, Microsoft, and a few emerging local vendors such as Contexti, EngineRoom.io, and YellowFi.



Australia Data Center Market Vendor Landscape



The Australia data center market has a presence of several IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors. The region witnessed the entry of new players, such as Edge Data Centres, in the edge data center space, which will be investing in edge facilities across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. For instance, DCI Data Centers is a wholesale data center provider operating in Australia. They are involved in constructing the SYD02 facility which is expected to be operational by 2022.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Service Providers

• AECOM

• AREA3

• Aurecon Group

• Benmax

• Bouygues Construction (A W Edwards)

• DEM

• FDC Construction & Fitout Pty Ltd

• Greenbox Architecture

• HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)

• Hutchinson Builders

• ICON

• ISG

• John Holland Group

• Linesight

• Nilsen

• Paramount Airconditioning

• Parratech

• Stowe Australia

• Taylor Group Construction



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Condair Group

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Everett Smith & Co

• HITEC Power Protection

• IoTDC

• Legrand

• Piller Power Systems

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Thycon

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors

• AirTrunk Operating

• Canberra Data Centres

• DC Two

• DCI Data Centers

• Digital Realty

• Edge Data Centres

• Equinix

• Fujitsu

• Iseek

• Keppel DC REIT

• Macquarie Telecom Group

• NEXTDC



Report Coverage:

This report on the Australia Data Center market offers an elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



Existing Vs Upcoming Data Centers

• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Adelaide

o Brisbane

o Canberra

o Collie

o Darwin

o Hobart

o Mayfield West

o Melbourne

o Perth

o Sydney

o Toowoomba

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area, Power Capacity, and Cities)



The report segments data center investment by the following areas:



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Server

• Storage

• Network



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM



Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

• Sydney

• Melbourne

• Other Cities



Target Audience

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



Why Should You Buy This Research?

• Market size is available in terms of area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the Australia data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing Australian data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Australia data center market size during the forecast period

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Australia

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 106

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 15

o Coverage: 11 Cities

o Existing vs Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796166/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________