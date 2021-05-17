Global Oncology Information Systems Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $565.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Information Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Oncology Information Systems Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oncology Information Systems estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the period 2020-2027.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $565.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Oncology Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$565.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$537.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 43 Featured):

Accuray, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Elekta AB

Epic Systems Corporation

Flatiron Health, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corporation

RAYSEARCH Laboratories AB

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology Information Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Oncology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oncology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Oncology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

