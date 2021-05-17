Ecolab Joins BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge to Address Systemic Anti-Black Racism

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its longstanding commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, Ecolab, Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has joined the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge to help take action to end systemic anti-Black racism.



“We are dedicated to ensuring inclusivity in our workplace and working to combat discrimination and racism in our society,” said Ecolab Vice President and Canada Country Manager, Paul Lloyd. “Moving our society forward requires a focused and consistent effort on many fronts, and the business community has an important role to play in initiating change.”

Led by the Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism, the BlackNorth Initiative is a non-profit organization whose mission is to end systemic anti-Black racism in Canada.

“The BlackNorth Initiative is delighted to be partnering with Ecolab to promote the experience of Black Canadians and to work to address issues caused by systemic racism. We are excited to move forward on a journey with Ecolab,” said Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, executive director at The BlackNorth Initiative.

By signing the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge, Ecolab, which has nearly 1,000 employees throughout Canada, has committed to specific actions and targets designed to end systemic anti-Black racism and create opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Pledging support for The BlackNorth Initiative is the most recent example of Ecolab’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The company shared its 2030 impact goals supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce last year and has signed the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity and Inclusion.

