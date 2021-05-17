FORMER NFL PRO AKIN AYODELE COMES HOME TO SOUTH FLORIDA TO JOIN WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES, SAPOZNIK INSURANCE

Tinton Falls, NJ, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World) announced today that former Miami Dolphin linebacker and investment advisory managing partner Akin Ayodele has joined the firm’s Sapoznik agency in Miami as a business development executive. In this role, Ayodele will provide employee benefits and wellness solutions to Florida’s nonprofit, private equity, municipality, and small business sectors.

“This is an incredible opportunity for all of us since Akin shares our deep roots in the South Florida community along with our passion for helping clients deliver education- and wellness-based benefits plans to their employees,” said Rachel Sapoznik, Founder, CEO, and President of Sapoznik Insurance, a World Company. “As a competitive athlete and entrepreneur, Akin has the strategic thinking, perseverance, and dedication to empowering communities that makes him an invaluable team member for us and a trusted business advisor to our clients. He is uniquely positioned to help grow World’s business in Florida, and we’re delighted to have him on our team.”

“Joining the World-Sapoznik team is a win-win opportunity for everyone since we share a history of understanding that education is the key to success, especially in healthcare,” said Akin Ayodele. “By offering an employee benefits model designed to give employees the tools they need to make the best decisions for their health, we provide solutions that deliver cost-saving quality care.”

A former linebacker in the National Football League (NFL), Akin was a third-round draft pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2002 and later played with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. Following a successful nine-season NFL career, he graduated with an M.B.A. from George Washington University and began his post-football career in wealth management. Most recently, he was managing partner at Eagle Rock Wealth Management, an independent, minority-owned investment advisory firm located in New Jersey. Akin is a fully licensed insurance agent.

“Akin is enthusiastic about meeting new challenges and he brings a unique skill set that ensures his success in this new role,” said Frank Costa, World’s Chief Growth Officer. “His background in motivational speaking, philanthropic endeavors, and wealth management advisory will enable him to be a valued team member and a tremendous partner to our clients.”

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement, and financial services, and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 103 acquisitions and serves its customers from 137 offices across the United States. World is a Top-100 U.S. Broker, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.