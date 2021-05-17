Data center investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

New York, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882092/?utm_source=GNW



Indonesia is witnessing considerable growth in data center services and is the second largest data center market among Southeastern countries. The data center market includes around 14 third-party data center service providers operating around 40 data center facilities. The country includes several on-premise or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises. Data center investments from global cloud service providers is likely to grow during the forecast period. Around six data center facilities are expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for digital transformation initiatives in the country. Although the market is witnessing the adoption of both air and water-based cooling systems, most operators prefer air-cooled chillers.



The report considers the present scenario of the Indonesia data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.



Key Highlights of the Report:

• The increasing usage of social media platforms is to increase the development of new data centers, thereby fueling the demand for high-capacity storage and server solutions

• The storage systems segment has been driven by the increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays with a sizable contribution from hybrid storage arrays.

• The deployment of 100 GbE among facilities in Indonesia is likely to have major growth impact on the Indonesia data center market share because of the increased deployment of cloud facilities.

• Power reliability challenges is likely to increase the adoption of DRUPS systems, which could decline the adoption of UPS systems

• The adoption of metered and monitored PDUs will grow among colocation and hyperscale data center providers

• The use of 45U–48U rack units expects to grow during the forecast period, however, the adoption of 42U rack is likely to witness decline



Indonesia Data Center Market Insights



• In 2020, Indonesia’s cloud computing market grew at a rate of over 45% compared to the last five years.

• COVID-19 has boosted cloud adoption with end-users such as healthcare and educational institutions adopting both public and private cloud. PaaS and IaaS solutions are expected to be the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period.

• In 2021, the internet penetration rate has gone up by over 73% from over 64% in 2018.

• Over 95% of people excess internet via smartphones and less than 10% use broadband connections in Indonesia.

• In 2021, Indonesia has around 170 million social media users, which is an increase of by 6% between 2020 and 2021.

• Initiatives such as the 2020 Go Digital Vision are likely to boost the digital economy in Indonesia. These initiatives include offering around one million farmers and fishermen to online support from tech startups.



Indonesia Data Center Market Vendor Landscape



Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Inspur, and Lenovo are the major IT infrastructure solutions providers. The market is highly competitive, with vendors adopting inorganic strategies for growth and expansion. In a major acquisition, Eaton acquired Power Distribution Inc. to enhance power monitoring and distribution solutions in the facilities. DCI Indonesia, DTP, Keppel Data Centres, Biznet Data Center, NTT Global Data Centers, and Space DC are the key investors in the market.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Inspur

• Lenovo



Construction Service Providers

• Asdi Swasatya

• AWP Architects

• DSCO Group

• NTT Facilities



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Cyber Power Systems

• HITEC Power Protection

• Fuji Electric

• Legrand

• Piller Power Systems

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors

• DCI Indonesia

• DTP (PT. Dwi Tunggal Putra)

• Keppel Data Centres

• Biznet Data Center

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Space DC



Report Coverage:

This report on the Indonesia Data Center market offers an elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in the facilities. The segmentation includes:



Exisiting Vs. Upcoming Facilities

• Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

• West Java

• Jakarta

• Bali

• East Java

• Banten

• Riau Islands

• Riau

• North Sumatra

• South Sumatra

• South Sulawesi

• Central Java

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)



Indonesia Data Center Investment Coverage

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Core and Shell Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Jakarta

o Other Cities



Target Audience

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



Why Should You Buy This Research Report?

• Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the Indonesia data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Data center investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Indonesia data center market size during the forecast period

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Indonesia

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 40

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

o Coverage: 11 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Indonesia

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the Indonesia data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects for the data center market

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

