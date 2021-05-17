Global E-Clinical Solutions Market Share Value Will Reach to USD 13.84 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Clinical Solutions Market By Product (Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platform and Trial Supply Management (RTMS), Clinical Data Integration Platform, Safety Solutions, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Electronic Trail Master Files (eTMF), and Others), By Delivery Mode (Web-Hosted Services, On-Premises Solutions, & Cloud-based Services), By Clinical Phase Trials (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, & Phase IV), By Industry Verticals (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Consulting Service Companies & Academic Research Institutions, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Hospitals & clinics, and Others), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global E-Clinical Solutions Market was estimated at USD 6.37 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.84 Billion by 2026. The global E-Clinical Solutions Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2021 to 2026”.

E-Clinical Solutions Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Researchers managing extensive clinical trials often facilitate a range of tools in order to avoid and to prevent advanced protocols, avoiding communicative errors, randomizing subjects, maintaining stable data, analyzing clusters of results, among others. Previously, clinical trials were conducted by heavy human communication for recruitment, absorption, delivery mode, and collection of data with the help of physical forms, and so on. However, with the advancements in technology, clinical trials have now transformed into a work of clear and precise science-based research.

With the uptake of technological advancements such as IoT and further digitizing of the healthcare structure in a universal format, the enormous amounts of data to be processed and cataloged calls for structured solutions. E-clinical solutions provide similar services under their domain which makes them highly vital for the management of such tasks. In essence, the World Economic Forum indicated that healthcare systems around the world produced 50 Petabytes of data per year since the advent of the internet.

E-Clinical Solutions Market: Industry Major Market Players

Datatrak International

ERT

OmniComm Systems

CRF Health

Medidata Solutions

BioClinica

MaxisIT

ERT Clinical

Market Dynamics

Collaborative research and mergers in the sector of e-clinical solutions often led to huge advancements in the market. Medidata and SHYFT partnered together in terms of their healthcare data analytics branch by which Medidata was able to produce real-world evidence from EMR’s and health claims to their combined customer base. Another collaboration between Veeva System proposed a Vault CTMS routine that propels the firm in managing and reimbursing operational status towards their research website. The following strategy added the bonus of combining the existing service portfolio with the consumers from their clinical studies further strengthening their revenue streams and market foothold.

The product segment can be disintegrated between electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), clinical analytics platform and trial supply management (RTMS), clinical data integration platform, safety solutions, electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA), electronic trail master files (eTMF), and others. With emerging technologies in the following category, the EDC category is expected to occupy the largest market share due to its existing foothold in the sector.

The industry verticals can be broken down into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, consulting service companies & academic research institutions, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals & clinics. The CRO’s and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms are expected to occupy the larger market share in terms of revenue due to their main functionality and purpose.

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: Segmentation

The global e-clinical solutions market is segregated based on product, clinical phase, delivery mode, industry verticals, and regions.

The product segment can be further broken down into electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), clinical analytics platform and trial supply management (RTMS), clinical data integration platform, safety solutions, electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA), electronic trail master files (eTMF), and others. The electronic data capture (EDC) subcategory is expected to capture the largest market share in the category owing to its commonly used applications in clinical trials. Furthermore, the EDC systems are designed keeping in mind for storing trial data in a secure electronic format which increases its usability in a variety of CRO and biopharmaceutical firms.

North America Region Occupies the Largest Market Share

The early adaption of the technology coupled with years of R&D in the sector of pharmaceutical know-how propelled the North America region to gather a huge foothold in the regional outlook. Furthermore, incentive programs initiated by the government bodies along with huge investments from the private sector have propelled the market growth in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region will account for the highest growing CAGR within the forecast period. Lesser restrictions for clinical trials and added government funding coupled with major clinical studies being outsourced to the technologically rich countries have pushed the market in the region by a huge margin.

Browse the full “E-Clinical Solutions Market By Product (Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platform and Trial Supply Management (RTMS), Clinical Data Integration Platform, Safety Solutions, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Electronic Trail Master Files (eTMF), and Others), By Delivery Mode (Web-Hosted Services, On-Premises Solutions, & Cloud-based Services), By Clinical Phase Trials (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, & Phase IV), By Industry Verticals (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Consulting Service Companies & Academic Research Institutions, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Hospitals & clinics, and Others), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-clinical-solutions-market

The global E-Clinical Solutions market is segmented as follows:

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Clinical Analytics Platform and Trial Supply Management (RTMS

Clinical Data Integration Platform

Safety Solutions

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Electronic Trail Master Files (eTMF)

Others

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: By Delivery Mode Segment Analysis

Web-Hosted Services

On-Premises Solutions

Cloud-based Services.

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: By Clinical Trial Phase Segment Analysis

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: By Industry Vertical Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Consulting Service Companies & Academic Research Institutions

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals & clinics

Others

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the key factors driving E-Clinical Solutions market expansions?

Factors that contribute greatly toward the e-clinical solutions market are a heavy investment in R&D with IT procurement services, stringent regulatory policies and rise in heart, brain and diseases related to fatal conclusions.

What will be the value of the E-Clinical Solution Market during 2021- 2026?

According to Facts and Factors, global demand for the global E-Clinical Solutions market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 13.84 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 13.8% between 2021 and 2026.

Which region will make notable contributions toward global E-Clinical Solutions revenue?

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share in terms of revenue spent followed by the region of Asia-Pacific.

