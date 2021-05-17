English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program on 12 May 2021: Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 48,426 622,708,876 12 May 2021 446 14,797.8700 6,599,850 Total 12 May 2021 446 6,599,850 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 473 14,797.8700 6,999,393 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 919 13,599,243 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 49,345 636,308,119 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,643 2,677,118,046 12 May 2021 2,241 15,575.9349 34,905,670 Total 12 May 2021 2,241 34,905,670 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,435 15,575.9349 22,351,467 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 3,676 57,257,137 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 197,319 2,734,375,183

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 158,215 A shares and 651,148 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.25% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 May 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

