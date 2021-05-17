Loyal Source Raises Over $160,000 for Central Florida Nonprofit During 14th Annual Derby Day Event

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source, an Orlando-based workforce solutions company providing services worldwide, today announces that $160,672 was raised to support Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS), the supporting non-profit organization for the University of Central Florida’s Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD).



The donation is a result of the company’s 14th Annual Derby Day 4 Autism event featuring the Derby Day 4 Autism Golf Classic. Despite hurdles from the ongoing pandemic, this is the largest donation to date stemming from this annual event.

PALS’s mission is to create opportunities for individuals of all ages with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) by providing state-of-the-art social inclusive community programs in Central Florida. The organization provides services to over 15,000 individuals.

“Derby Day is our largest philanthropic initiatives, and we were overwhelmed by the community’s support this year – especially after the hardships of the last year,” said Brian Moore, CEO at Loyal Source and founder of the event. “Not only did we get to bring the Orlando community together for the first time since 2019 for a day of fun, friends and fancy get-ups, but we raised over $160,000 for PALS, a Central Florida non-profit.”

The Derby Day 4 Autism Golf Classic took place on Friday, April 30, at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Lake Nona, Fla. With more than 120 players participating, the day kicked off with a four-person scramble format golf tournament and ended with an awards ceremony on the lawn, which included prizes for best hat and best dressed, hors d’oeuvres and a cocktail hour.

“Our thanks to Loyal Source, an incredible partner of 14 years, as well as the participants and sponsors of Derby Day,” said Judith Samuels, director of operations at UCF-CARD. “This generous donation will go directly to support our work with individuals and families living with autism and related disorders throughout Central Florida.”

Loyal Source is committed to supporting the Central Florida community through philanthropic initiatives. While Derby Day is the largest annual initiative, the company also holds internal events such as food drives, Adopt-A-Vet programs, and more that benefit local charities.

For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

To learn more about UCF CARD, visit https://www.cfl.ucf-card.org/.

