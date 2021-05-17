Lane Bryant and Drag Queen Nina West “Say it with Pride”

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We say it with love. We say it with pride. And we say it…with Nina West! For the second year, Lane Bryant will celebrate positivity, inclusivity and love with the help of celebrity (and Columbus-local) Drag Queen Nina West. The first video in a Pride-filled series starring West will debut today on the Brand’s digital media channels, kicking off Pride month in style.



Through the six-video series that will drop throughout Pride month, Lane Bryant and West will empower everyone to create their lane in their own way, while encouraging all to love out loud and “Say it with Pride.” West will also take part in an IGTV live Q&A, viewable on Lane Bryant’s Instagram channel on National Say Something Nice Day (June 1, 2021 at Noon ET). West will share tips on how she promotes kindness, allyship and more during Pride and beyond.

“Partnering with Lane Bryant is a big deal,” said West. “I am honored to be working with a brand that allows people like me to feel comfortable, confident, and sexy in their own skin. Standing in your truth and power is what I am all about, and it is what Lane Bryant stands for, too. Together, we have the chance to help share this message of positivity and love with so many.”

Lane Bryant’s 2021 Pride collection offering includes dedicated accessories, LIVI activewear, tees and limited-edition denim apparel in addition to Pride-perfect Cacique Intimates and swimwear. Lane Bryant also will continue their support of GLSEN, a national education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, by donating $30K to the organization.

“It is of the utmost importance to lead with love while celebrating our Lane Bryant community daily,” said Lexy Onofrio, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Lane Bryant. “For us, Pride is a wonderful time to celebrate love, positivity and inclusion, from our Pride-dedicated product assortment, to our brand messaging. We find so many synergies with Nina’s personal brand of kindness and know her positivity will inspire our customers to ‘Say it with Pride’ all month long.”

The Lane Bryant Pride collection is available in sizes 10-40 on LaneBryant.com now.

