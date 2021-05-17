UPDATE: Stratus Introduces Global Program for System Integrators to Develop Edge Computing Competencies and Deployment Expertise

MAYNARD, Mass., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today launched a new program to enable System Integrators (SIs) to develop Edge Computing competencies and deployment expertise. Through Stratus led training, certification, and accreditation, SIs now have the tools and support to develop Edge Computing technology practices to generate new revenue. The program’s top partnership level, Stratus Endorsed status, allows SIs to implement Stratus Edge Computing platforms using a repeatable and profitable methodology to ensure high-quality solution delivery, and to bundle Stratus Service offerings to provide on-going end user support.



“Edge Computing is a fundamental Industry 4.0 technology that delivers high value and fast payback and represents a tremendous opportunity for System Integrators to support end users,” said Mike Bradshaw, Senior Director, Global Channels and Partner Ecosystem at Stratus. “Less than half of end user organizations have the expertise of how and when to deploy Edge Computing. Additionally, more than 70% of manufacturers therefore look to strategic partners to operationalize solutions. Stratus’ Global System Integrator Program provides the curriculum and accreditation as well as the deployment methodology and service support SIs need to successfully deliver value for their customers at the edge.”

Tim Shope of Avid Solutions said, “Processing and manufacturing end users are increasingly expecting product suppliers and system integrators to go beyond simply meeting their basic automation needs, which demands a wide breadth of knowledge. Due to the increasing volume of edge-generated data and the need for low-latency processing, Edge Computing has become vital. At Avid Solutions, we’re building on a foundation of Stratus Edge Computing platforms to deliver complete automation and IIoT solutions for clients. Stratus platforms combine all the computing characteristics needed for SIs to build a supportable high-performance IIoT edge automation solution.”

Jeff Geiger, Director of Sales and Marketing at Taurus Controls said, “We help our industrial clients move from underperforming traditional technologies to modern, easy-to-manage, and highly available Edge Computing platforms. We find clients who may be apprehensive about new technologies are quickly convinced of the cost-effective benefits of Edge Computing platforms from Stratus. We’ve implemented projects ranging from the plant floor for a soy manufacturer to a biomass steam generator, and clients are seeing massive improvements in the reliability and capability of their operations. SIs working with Stratus are educating end users about the pain points solved by moving away from legacy architectures to modern Edge Computing solutions.”

Stratus Global SI Program for Edge Computing Competency and Practice Development

The Stratus Global Systems Integrator Program is available to join at no cost, and offers partners three levels of certification and accreditation, including access to Not for Resale (NFR) units for testing and development of proof-of-concept (POC) projects. The three Stratus SI tiers are as follows:

Stratus Registered level – Upon qualification, SIs join the Registered level and gain initial access to Stratus tools such as the Stratus Partner Portal, listing in the Partner Locator, and access to discounted demo units.





– Upon qualification, SIs join the Registered level and gain initial access to Stratus tools such as the Stratus Partner Portal, listing in the Partner Locator, and access to discounted demo units. Stratus Certified level – Registered SIs who complete pre-sales certifications and document examples of Stratus platform implementations gain insight via enhanced listing in the Partner Locator, previews of Stratus’ product roadmap, and other exclusive visibility from Stratus. Additionally, Certified level partners can complete implementation certification and employ Stratus’ proprietary installation methodology to deliver reliability for end users.





Registered SIs who complete pre-sales certifications and document examples of Stratus platform implementations gain insight via enhanced listing in the Partner Locator, previews of Stratus’ product roadmap, and other exclusive visibility from Stratus. Additionally, Certified level partners can complete implementation certification and employ Stratus’ proprietary installation methodology to deliver reliability for end users. Stratus Endorsed level – The leading Stratus Certified SIs are invited to join the Endorsed level based on their success with Stratus and regional Channel Partners. Endorsed level SIs demonstrate multiple project implementations and receive a range of benefits including executive sponsorship and invitation to joint opportunity pursuits.



The Global System Integrator Program develops proficiency, deployment methodology, and service support for Stratus’ three Edge Computing platforms:

Stratus ztC™ Edge – a zero-touch, secure, and highly-automated Edge Computing platform purpose-built for critical equipment and distributed control architectures at the operational edge for continuous availability of critical applications in harsh environments.





– a zero-touch, secure, and highly-automated Edge Computing platform purpose-built for critical equipment and distributed control architectures at the operational edge for continuous availability of critical applications in harsh environments. Stratus ftServer® – Edge Computing for the control center and local data center to handle heavier workloads and data flow with the highest level of fault tolerance for critical applications and data.





– Edge Computing for the control center and local data center to handle heavier workloads and data flow with the highest level of fault tolerance for critical applications and data. Stratus everRun® – software-only offering that allows teams to easily enable application availability by connecting existing servers and customizing availability up to 99.999% uptime.



For complete detail about the Stratus Global System Integrator Program and to register, visit the Stratus Partner Portal.

Additional Resources

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies