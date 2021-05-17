Rackspace Technology provides Brooks Macdonald with streamlined and secure private cloud architecture

Rackspace Technology migrated Brooks Macdonald Group to new private cloud architecture following decade of business growth



Brooks Macdonald moved its Microsoft Office 365 licensing to Rackspace Technology and engaged Rackspace Managed Security Services for improved security and compliance

LONDON, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has enabled Brooks Macdonald, a UK and international investment management services provider, to adopt a secure managed private cloud architecture.

After a decade of significant growth, Brooks Macdonald mandated Rackspace Technology to manage and optimise its IT architecture. The company now uses Rackspace Managed Cloud, a private cloud offering from Rackspace Technology.

The migration project has streamlined operations by reducing Brooks Macdonald’s number of technology partners and providers, and further streamlined the firm’s IT services by taking charge of its Microsoft Office 365 licensing. Brooks Macdonald has also engaged Rackspace Managed Security Services to enhance its security and compliance.

For 24x7x365 protection against advanced persistent threats, Brooks Macdonald now leverages Rackspace Technology’s Proactive Detection and Response services. The new security solution, paired with its private cloud architecture, offers a single pane view, supporting a more holistic approach for monitoring activity and assessing threats.

Caroline Abbondanza, Group CTO at Brooks Macdonald, said: “Having a partner like Rackspace Technology gives us the assurance that we have visibility of any online threats that might come our way. In Rackspace Technology, we’ve found a trusted partner to support us on our technology journey.”

Tim Lovejoy, VP Government and Private Cloud, EMEA at Rackspace Technology said: “Brooks Macdonald’s existing infrastructure had grown rapidly and as a result needed streamlining. It was important for us to design a solution that supports future scalability and elasticity, while maintaining high levels of security and compliance, and we are excited to work together on the next stages of Brooks Macdonald’s cloud journey.”

In the future, Brooks Macdonald plans to explore further services with Rackspace Technology, including the potential addition of public cloud to enable the company to operate in a multicloud environment.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its various subsidiaries, provides leading investment management services in the UK and internationally. The Group, which was founded in 1991 and began trading on AIM in 2005, had discretionary Funds under Management of £15.6 billion as at 31 March 2021.

Brooks Macdonald offers a range of investment management services to private high net worth individuals, pension funds, institutions, charities and trusts. The Group also provides financial planning as well as international investment management, and acts as fund manager to a range of onshore and international funds.

The Group has twelve offices across the UK and the Channel Islands including London, East Anglia, Hampshire, Leamington Spa, Leeds, Manchester, Taunton, Tunbridge Wells, Scotland, Wales, Jersey and Guernsey.

