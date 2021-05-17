Sage Intacct receives highest score in Core Financials for Lower Midsize Enterprises Use Case in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises report

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized Sage Intacct in a new Critical Capabilities report. Sage Intacct received the highest product score (4.58 out of five) in the Core Financials for Lower Midsize Enterprises Use Case in the 2021 Gartner report Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises1. This continues a streak of five straight years Sage Intacct has scored highest for that use case.



Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, defines lower midsize enterprises as organizations with annual revenue of between $50 million and $500 million. This use case focuses on organizations that have most of their operations in a single country (although they will need to support multicurrency processing and multiple legal entities). The 2021 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises report scored products and services across five use cases.

Sage Intacct also Recognized in a 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant

The Critical Capabilities report is a companion to the 2021 Gartner report Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises2. In that report, Sage Intacct was recognized as a Visionary by Gartner.

“Our recent study of more than 1,000 finance executives found that 80 percent believe the pandemic has accelerated their digital transformation efforts, and nearly half of organizations are prioritizing investments in technology to accelerate their growth,” said Dan Miller, Sage’s EVP of Medium Segment (interim). “We believe that our positioning in the Visionaries quadrant and our product scores in the Critical Capabilities report underscore our ability to deliver the cloud financial technology midsize enterprises need to thrive.”

Why Sage Intacct for Midsized Companies?

Sage Intacct is the only financial management system to earn the preferred provider designation by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and has companies on the system with thousands of users, consolidating several hundred entities, and managing hundreds of thousands of daily transactions. However, it is the ongoing success of Sage Intacct customers and their high levels of satisfaction that tell the true story.

Take for example TrainingPros, a specialized staffing agency who achieved rapid scale and agility by replacing its previous solution with Sage Intacct cloud financial management software. The centerpiece of a digital transformation in Finance, Sage Intacct’s powerful automation and flexible platform services enabled TrainingPros to save dozens of hours in commissions management and payroll tasks, while delivering new dashboards that empowered sales reps to increase margins by 11 percent.

“The difference with Sage Intacct is that now we’re in front of the eight ball, instead of always being behind it,” said Jill Vogin, CFO of TrainingPros. “By moving our financial software to the cloud with Sage Intacct, we’re able to provide real-time information to management, invoice our customers more quickly, and pay our contractors more accurately.” (View the full case study)

Another great example is Banyan Treatment Centers, a national drug treatment and mental health rehabilitation organization that is saving $1 million annually through improved spend management as a result of deploying Sage Intacct. After replacing its legacy accounting software with Sage Intacct, Banyan’s finance team shortened its monthly close process by 40 percent, increased efficiency by 35 percent, and reduced total cost of ownership by $300,000.

“With 14 facilities across seven states, we were looking for consolidation capabilities and better visibility into our cash balances – as money was moving in and out of the business very, very fast,” said Sean Mintz, CFO at Banyan Treatment Centers. “We considered several other midsize solutions, but ultimately felt Sage Intacct was the right choice to support a future-proof transition to the cloud. With Sage Intacct, we know about so many business trends that were simply impossible to track before, amidst our constant growth and spending increases.” (View the full case study)

To learn more about Sage Intacct, please visit http://www.sageintacct.com or access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises report.

