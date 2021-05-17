NorthStar Moving Opens Offices in New Mexico and Texas

Los Angeles, CA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today that it has opened new locations in Santa Fe, New Mexico and Austin, Texas.





Owned and operated by the same two co-founders since 1994, Laura McHolm and Ram Katalan have built a company that has moved service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. Their new locations offer residents of the Santa Fe and Austin areas the opportunity to experience NorthStar Moving’s custom award-winning: local, long distance, international and commercial moving services.





In 2020, Phoenix and Austin experienced the highest surge of inbound moves in the country. And, Zillow’s experts predict that the two cities' housing markets will outperform the national market this year.





“We are very excited to open new locations in Santa Fe, New Mexico and Austin, Texas when our services are in such great need,” said NorthStar Moving Company CEO & Co-Founder Ram Katalan. “Both cities are thriving and attracting new residents due to their warm climates and affordability. Our Austin movers and Santa Fe movers will deliver our unparalleled level of customer service and customized care. Whether you want us to do all the packing and unpacking, or you just need a few packing tips to get you started, our expertly trained movers will tailor the services to your needs.”









NorthStar Moving consistently earns an array of accolades, from ten consecutive “Best Places to Work” awards, honors for their green practices and community commitment, to local and national fastest growing company awards. With over 25 years of experience, the company knows moving day is more than just moving belongings, it’s moving a life and family. Whether you’re moving to Austin or Santa Fe, or leaving the area, their expert teams will guide you through the entire moving process and take care of every detail.







About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.