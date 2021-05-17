Numi Health Provides COVID-19 Testing for Suncor Energy Workers Departing From Edmonton International Airport

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Health Inc. (Numi) is pleased to announce a community partnership involving Suncor Energy (Suncor), Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and Alberta Health Services (AHS), in which Numi provides rapid COVID-19 antigen testing for those travelling by air to Suncor’s worksites in northern Alberta.



Since late April, Numi has been providing rapid antigen testing for Suncor workers each week on charter flights departing from EIA to northern Alberta. The test kits used in the program are supplied by the Alberta government. As the province copes with a third wave of the pandemic, this program supports efforts to keep remote workers safe and helps prevent further transmission to co-workers, household members and the greater community.

“While we wait for wider access to vaccines, expanding corporate screening programs in Alberta helps protect essential workers, like those employed in Alberta’s energy industry,” says Peter Verburg, Founder and CEO of Numi. “Rapid antigen testing provides results in as little as 15 minutes, allowing employees to return to work while minimizing concern about contracting or spreading the virus. We are proud to deliver this industry-leading program to protect the health of Suncor’s team in the field.”

The Suncor project builds on the success of Numi’s screening program for airport workers and travellers. As EIA’s official COVID-19 testing partner, Numi has been screening hundreds of individuals each week at a pop-up clinic in the main terminal building. EIA remains open for essential travel within Canada. Access to fast and reliable testing is crucial to promote the return of safe travel.

“We are pleased to work with Numi to support rapid testing options at our airport, both for our employees and essential travelers heading to Suncor’s worksites,” said Steve Maybe, Vice-President Operations and Infrastructure, Edmonton International Airport. “The health and safety of travellers is our top priority and having Numi’s professional staff on site provides a convenient service for essential workers and those who need to travel now.”

For many essential energy workers, air travel remains necessary. This program serves as an added measure to protect the health and safety of Suncor’s essential workers who are required on site.

"With safety above all else as a core value at Suncor, we consider rapid antigen screening as an additional layer of protection to reduce COVID-19 transmission. We are most appreciative of the collaboration involved in this effort to protect our workforce, their families and our communities,” says Sylvie Tran, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety at Suncor.

Numi continues to expand its COVID-19 screening services, strategically focusing on corporate health and wellness to add a layer of protection and early detection for potential asymptomatic employees. The company is scaling operations in several provinces, and is actively recruiting nurses, paramedics and medical office assistants. In addition to COVID-19 screening, the Numi app can be used to order a variety of mobile medical services to meet a range of unique healthcare needs, from fertility and heart health tests to vaccinations, cancer screening and more.

About Numi Health Inc.

Numi is a digital health company building the first full stack healthcare solution in Canada that includes mobile medical services. The platform has been designed by a team of health professionals and tech entrepreneurs who are passionate and committed to delivering improved access to medical services and more convenient care. The team includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists and infectious disease specialists. Together they deliver a customized and efficient healthcare experience through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centered approach to service delivery. For more information visit www.numihealth.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kelsey Marklund

Brookline Public Relations

403-471-1284

kmarklund@brooklinepr.com