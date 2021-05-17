Varonis Introduces DatAdvantage Cloud to Bring Data-Centric Security to Additional Mission-Critical Cloud Services

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) announces support for additional cloud applications and infrastructure through DatAdvantage Cloud, a solution that visualizes and prioritizes security risk across today's mission-critical SaaS applications and cloud data stores.



To be among the first to try DatAdvantage Cloud, please visit our website. Join our Varonis Virtual Connect! event on May 26 at noon ET to get a tour from our product team.

"We have seen tremendous momentum supporting Microsoft 365 and Azure, and with the acquisition of Polyrize in October 2020, we committed to bringing Varonis' proven approach to additional SaaS applications -- we're now delivering on that promise," says Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO.

As companies boost their reliance on cloud services, securing sensitive data against cyberattacks and accidental overexposure becomes exponentially more complex. Each service has its own data types, permissions models, and activity log formats.

DatAdvantage Cloud correlates identities with privileges and activities across cloud stores, including AWS, Box, GitHub, Google Drive, Jira, Okta, Salesforce, Slack, and Zoom. Organizations can see and prioritize their biggest cloud risks, proactively reduce their blast radius, and conduct faster cross-cloud investigations.

DatAdvantage Cloud maps, analyzes, and normalizes relationships between users and data so you can easily answer critical security and compliance questions like: "Which sensitive files containing PII are exposed via sharing links?" or "Which external users have granted permissions in any of our SaaS apps?"

For each covered platform, DatAdvantage Cloud provides these key features and benefits:

Remediate SaaS/IaaS data exposure. Get a clear view of permissions across your cloud services with recommendations to eliminate excessive, inappropriate, or unused privileges.

Get a clear view of permissions across your cloud services with recommendations to eliminate excessive, inappropriate, or unused privileges. Alert on suspicious activity and policy violations. Prevent cloud account takeovers, insider threats, and inadvertent policy violations with cross-cloud auditing and alerting.

Prevent cloud account takeovers, insider threats, and inadvertent policy violations with cross-cloud auditing and alerting. Conduct fast cross-cloud threat investigations . Normalize and enrich cloud events to allow security analysts to investigate incidents cross-cloud without having to craft complex, service-specific queries.

. Normalize and enrich cloud events to allow security analysts to investigate incidents cross-cloud without having to craft complex, service-specific queries. Connect cross-cloud identities. Automatically link accounts across disparate cloud services—including personal accounts—to form a single identity. Easily uncover over-privileged shadow identities—human and non-human.

Automatically link accounts across disparate cloud services—including personal accounts—to form a single identity. Easily uncover over-privileged shadow identities—human and non-human. Cloud-native deployment. Simply point DatAdvantage Cloud at your existing cloud services and identity providers without any complex architecture changes or proxies.



Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Arestia

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2149

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com