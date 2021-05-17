Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

MORTON GROVE, Ill., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



“I am pleased to report that our strong business momentum continued in the first quarter of 2021 with our sixth consecutive year-over-year quarterly net sales increase, and a tremendous 15.7% increase in net sales compared to the first quarter of 2020,” commented Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Of note, our net income increased nearly 800% from approximately $150,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Our decision to increase advertising and drive new customer acquisition through television campaigns and digital engagement has invigorated and accelerated our growth. We continue to make progress in profitability as a result of our previously outlined Lifeway 2.0 strategy. Current consumer trends around gut health, self-care and wellness bode well for mental health and immune supporting probiotic products, which reflects our strong performance year-to-date, and provides the foundation for a strong 2021.”

First Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales were $29.4 million for the first quarter, an increase of $4.0 million or 15.7% from the same period in 2020. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir. Approximately 30% of the increase results from the Farmers to Families Food Box program with the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) which began during the middle of the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 27.4% for the first quarter from 23.6% during the same period in 2020. The increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the favorable impact of operating leverage that arises from higher net sales relative to fixed costs, and to a lesser extent favorable milk pricing. Additionally, depreciation expense increased reflecting our continued investment in manufacturing improvements.

Selling expenses increased $0.6 million, or 25.1%, to $3.2 million for the first quarter from $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase versus prior year primarily reflects an increase in advertising expense related to a television and digital advertising campaigns in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by lower compensation expense. Selling expenses as a percentage of net sales were 11.0% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 10.1% in the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses decreased $0.2 million, or 8.1% to $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $3.1 million during the same period in 2020. The decrease is primarily a result of lower compensation expense due to organizational changes made in 2020 and lower professional fees.

Income tax expense was $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.1 million during the same period in 2020.

The Company reported net income of $1.3 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a net income of $0.1 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share in the prior year period.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “continue,” “build,” “future,” “increase,” “drive,” “believe,” “look,” “ahead,” “confident,” “deliver,” “outlook,” “expect,” and “predict.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands)

March 31,

2021

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,618 $ 7,926 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances

of $1,100 and $1,350 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively 9,961 8,002 Inventories, net 6,736 6,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,110 1,163 Refundable income taxes 46 31 Total current assets 26,471 24,052 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,744 21,048 Operating lease right-of-use asset 317 345 Intangible assets Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 12,824 12,824 Other intangible assets, net – – Total intangible assets 12,824 12,824 Other assets 1,800 1,800 Total assets $ 62,156 $ 60,069 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,289 $ 5,592 Accrued expenses 2,587 2,196 Accrued income taxes 1,215 653 Total current liabilities 9,091 8,441 Line of credit 2,774 2,768 Operating lease liabilities 143 165 Deferred income taxes, net 1,764 1,764 Other long-term liabilities 160 77 Total liabilities 13,932 13,215 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at

March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 – – Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 15,604

outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 6,509 6,509 Paid-in capital 2,664 2,600 Treasury stock, at cost (12,450 ) (12,450 ) Retained earnings 51,501 50,195 Total stockholders' equity 48,224 46,854 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 62,156 $ 60,069





LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021 2020 Net Sales $ 29,376 $ 25,388 Cost of goods sold 20,512 18,624 Depreciation expense 815 767 Total cost of goods sold 21,327 19,391 Gross profit 8,049 5,997 Selling expense 3,222 2,575 General and administrative expense 2,891 3,145 Amortization expense – 39 Total operating expenses 6,113 5,759 Income from operations 1,936 238 Other income (expense): Interest expense (22 ) (39 ) (Loss) gain on sale of property and equipment (7 ) 5 Other income, net (8 ) (3 ) Total other income (expense) (37 ) (37 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,899 201 Provision for income taxes 593 55 Net income $ 1,306 $ 146 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares: Basic 15,604 15,623 Diluted 15,814 15,737





LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)