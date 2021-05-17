The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology was registered

English Lithuanian

INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company“) informs that on 12 May 2021 a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 29 April 2021 during the General Shareholders Meeting.

According to the provisions of legal acts, the registered Articles of Association will be submitted to the Financial Market Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania for obtaining permission to amend the Company's founding documents.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

