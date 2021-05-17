Small Businesses Can Now Win a Major Social Media Transformation with Hootsuite’s The Very Big Social Media Makeover Contest

Vancouver, BC, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, today launched The Very Big Social Media Makeover for Small Business, providing small businesses across North America the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime Social Makeover with ten-thousand dollars in prizes. Through the contest, Hootsuite seeks to help one lucky winner successfully overhaul their social media presence to achieve growth and scale with social.

As the pandemic has accelerated the shift towards an increasingly digital world, innovation and agility have become paramount to the survival of businesses worldwide. As many SMBs have closed their doors—and others still struggle to survive—social media has become a primary lifeline by which businesses can connect with customers, drive sales, and build brand loyalty.



“More than half a billion people have joined social media platforms in the last 12 months, and social media has become the place for businesses to engage and drive purpose,” said Henk Campher, Hootsuite VP of Corporate Marketing. “But not every SMB has the resources available to establish and grow a social media strategy, or hone in on customer needs through social listening. Social is an incredibly powerful tool, and with access to the right resources, a thriving social media presence is something that anyone can realize. That’s where we come in.”

Hootsuite’s very first social media makeover contest is led by an exclusive judging panel of small business experts: Arlene Dickinson (Serial Entrepreneur & CEO of Venturepark), Maneet Ahuja (Senior Editor at Forbes), Steve Strauss (Senior Small Business Columnist at USA Today), and Gabrielle Bienasz (Editorial Assistant at Inc.).



Contestants can win big with $10,000 in prizes; including:

$5K in social advertising spend

$5K in agency spend

Lifetime access to Hootsuite’s Team Plan

Social Media consulting from Hootsuite experts

A video creator kit (including lighting, audio, and recording equipment)

All-access pass to Hootsuite Academy, the company’s industry-leading online learning platform

Custom branded Canva templates for social media

SMBs can enter to win the complete social transformation through a short nomination on the Hootsuite website. Shortlisted contestants are to submit a video story in support of their application, and four lucky finalists will be selected. Hootsuite’s celebrity judging panel will choose the grand prize winner, to be announced on the company’s Instagram channel on June 17. A collection of prizes are also available to contest runners-up.

In conjunction with the contest, and the company’s Social for Good mandate, Hootsuite has released the Small Business Playbook—a curated collection of resources, based on timely challenges, sure to help SMBs advance their social strategy in 2021. The blueprint for social success is packed with strategy, tools, advice and top examples, a resource that SMBs can’t afford to miss.

Enter The Very Big Social Media Makeover | Visit Hootsuite’s SMB Resource Hub



About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the global leader in social media management. With over 213,000 paid accounts and millions of users, Hootsuite powers social media for brands and organizations around the world, from the smallest businesses to the largest enterprises. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise in social media management, social insights, employee advocacy, and social customer care empowers organizations to strategically grow their brands, businesses, and customer relationships with social.

Hootsuite Academy, the industry-leading online learning platform, empowers education and growth through a wide range of certifications and has delivered over one million courses to over half a million people worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.

