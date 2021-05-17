Global E-Book Reader Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 38.17 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Book Reader Market By Screen Type (E-ink Display & LCD Screen), By Screen-Size (Less than 6 Inches, Between 6 Inches and 10 Inches, & More than 10 Inches), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi & Wi-Fi/3G or 4G), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores & E-Commerce Websites), By Price Range (Economy, Mid-Range, & Premium), and By Regions: Global Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global E-Book Reader Market was estimated at USD 30.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 38.17 Billion by 2026. The global E-Book Reader Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2026”.

E-Book Reader Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Despite being excessively popular in the regions of North America, e-book readers are picking up revenue streams in the regions of Asia-Pacific and Europe tentatively. E-learning and entertainment are being heavily invested in in the region which is further expected to boost the market value of e-book readers in the region. With extensive campaigns coupled with the latest devices being available in the region, the sales of e-book readers are expected to expand beyond their natural state.

An e-book reader is a compact device that is used for the viewing of readable content. Such devices are designed to withstand long periods of time with optimal power consumption. E-book readers are getting advanced with the latest models even carrying additional benefits such as the functionality of several applications alongside the regular use cases. Furthermore, the advantages of e-book readers are the ease of mobility, foreign language training, better reading experience, and free e-books.

E-Book Reader Market: Industry Major Market Players

Amazon.com Inc

Barnes & Nobles

Arta Tech

Sony Corporation

Plastic Logic Limited

Market Dynamics

Improvements in the battery life and the overall functionality beyond the usual function further make the e-book reader an appealing choice for most consumers beyond leisure activity. As such leading players in the markets are constantly updating the compact package in order to keep up with the demand. Moreover, increased connectivity options raise the demand as communication becomes an integral part of these devices.

Market Dynamics

The most popular kindles include the Amazon Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Voyage alongside Kindle Oasis and the Oasis 2. Amazon the key proprietor of the following e-book readers leads the market in terms of revenue due to the bundled ecosystem of Amazon at an affordable price. Furthermore, comic books being converted to digital materials by popular publishers such as Marvels and DC. The American Library Association (ALA) announced that every book of their rooster would be made available in a digital format at the latest in an effort to reduce wastage. Moreover, manufacturers are exploring advanced technological feats such as Text-to-Speech features, full-length audiobooks, and even dabbing in the Music industry in order to increase their footprint in the industry.

The screen-type segment can be broken down into I-ink displays and LCD screens. LCD screens provide a greater viewing experience when consumed from a distance of more than 2 meters apart. The vibrant colors accessed by the advanced CRT further enhance the activity. However, I-ink screens were developed to be viewed in medium lighting conditions with the viewing distance to be kept at a minimum and within eye level. The following reasons make the latter type of screen occupy the larger market share in terms of the following category.

The connectivity segment can be broken down into Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/3G and 4G connectivity. The Wi-Fi-connected e-book readers beat out the latter by a small margin. However, the latter category is expected to bypass the former in terms of market revenue due to the added connectivity benefits. The advancements in mobile networks and the entry of 5G enables devices will soon enable manufacturers to utilize the next generation of the network into their devices for the added benefits and speed.

North America Dominates The Global E-Reader Market

North America shares the largest market share in the regional outlook before the Asia-Pacific region. Increased awareness about the feats of distance and e-learning , along with heavy investments in connectivity efforts enables the growth of e-book readers in the regions. Furthermore, increased disposable cash and improved technology is confined within the compact device. The fast-paced lifestyle of the consumer in the region further makes it an attractive option to carry a smaller handheld device instead of carrying the traditional spine-backed counterparts.

Browse the full "E-Book Reader Market By Screen Type (E-ink Display & LCD Screen), By Screen-Size (Less than 6 Inches, Between 6 Inches and 10 Inches, & More than 10 Inches), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi & Wi-Fi/3G or 4G), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores & E-Commerce Websites), By Price Range (Economy, Mid-Range, & Premium), and By Regions: Global Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026"

The global E-Book Reader market is segmented as follows:

E-Book Reader Market: By Screen-type Segment Analysis

E-ink Display

LCD Display

E-Book Reader Market: By Screen-size Segment Analysis

Less than 6 inches

Between 6 inches to 10 inches

More than 10 inches

E-Book Reader Market: By Connectivity Segment Analysis

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi/3G or 4G

E-Book Reader Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Retail Stores

E-commerce Websites

E-Book Reader Market: By Price-range Segment Analysis

Economy

Mid-ranged

Premium

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the key factors driving the E-Book Reader market?

The key factors attributed to the rise in revenue of E-Book readers are increased capabilities and functions, movability, improved battery life, expansion of electronic content in the education and entertainment sector, amongst others.

Which region will make notable contributions toward global E-Book Reader market revenue?

North America is expected to make the highest contribution toward the e-book market due to the growing popularity of the handheld device.

What are the key players leveraging E-Book Reader Market growth?

Some of the main participants in the E-Book Reader market are Amazon.com Inc, Barnes & Nobles, Arta Tech, Sony Corporation, and Plastic Logic Limited, amongst others.

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

