New board members add further diversity to Habitat for Humanity Canada National Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada held its annual general meeting virtually on May 14, with local Habitat for Humanity organizations from across Canada electing five board members to Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors.



Joining Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors are new members Imran Thaver, Marie Claire Uwanyirigira and Paul Mason while Susan Green and Brad Peters have been re-elected for additional terms. Continuing national board members are Raelene Lee, John Newman, Rubina Havlin, David Hooper, Jacqueline Kost, Corinna Mitchell-Beaudin, Alfred Nikolai, Brad Peters, David Sauve, and Riccardo Trecroce. Past Chair Greg Stewart will remain on the board ex officio.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the new and returning members to our National Board of Directors,” said Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Continuing to diversify our board is a priority for our organization. By better reflecting the families and communities we serve in the makeup of Habitat boards, we will increase our understanding of how to best serve Habitat families. Our board’s experience and skills will ensure that Habitat Canada is well-positioned to provide people living with low income in Canada and around the world with safe and affordable places to call home.”

Newly-elected National Board members include:

Imran Thaver, who brings over 16 years’ experience in the financial industry in Alberta and is currently Vice President, Prairie Region with Sagen (formally Genworth Canada).

Imran has an astute understanding of the mortgage default risk market, instituting affordable housing projects, equity land landing and securitization. Prior to Sagen, Imran spent several years with HSBC Bank Canada in its Business Development, Commercial Mid-Market and Premier Services Lending departments. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Business Psychology and Economics from the University of Alberta and his Project Management Certification.

Imran has been very involved in the Edmonton and Alberta community. He sat on the Advisory Board for the Edmonton Expo 2017 Bid and has served in multiple capacities for the United Way. Imran has sat on various boards and been involved with many other organizations including the Aga Khan Foundation’s quest to eradicate global poverty, Mortgage Loans Association of Alberta, the Ismaili Council for Edmonton and the Alberta Mortgage Brokers Association. Currently, Imran is the Vice-Chair of Habitat for Humanity Edmonton and has served on its Board of Directors and Audit and Risk Committee since 2014.

Marie Claire Uwanyirigira is the General Manager for E-MC Gestion Immobilière. Established in 2013, this property management organization has built its reputation on flexibility, professionalism, and providing exemplary service. Marie Claire is known for her strategic insights and guidance that enhance the company’s ability to manage significant real estate assets and ensure remarkable growth. Exceptional leadership skills drive Marie Claire’s ability to mentor and coach diverse teams while overseeing essential business operations. Her agile corporate culture helps her achieve corporate objectives through organic, profitable growth and, ultimately, prosperity.

Marie Claire is known for her eloquent, personable, and knowledgeable presentation. She has an impressive portfolio of entrepreneurial and managerial experience that is reflected in her professional accomplishments. Marie possesses an Institute for Governance of Public and Private Organization (IGOPP) designation and a Bachelor of Applied Sciences degree in Industrial Engineering. Her advanced academic achievements fueled her admirable career.

Additionally, Marie Claire is extremely passionate about real estate and believes that having somewhere to call home is a human right. She has been actively involved with Habitat for Humanity in a variety of capacities since 2017. Astute communication skills are reflected in productive professional relationships with key stakeholders. Marie Claire is known for her remarkable business acumen and compelling blend of talent and vision. Marie Claire’s dedicated approach to operational leadership, budget management, and investment analysis are reflected in her significant qualitative and quantitative achievements.

Paul Mason is Senior Vice-President, Client Operations at Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation (CMHC). He has over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the technology, financial services, healthcare and housing sectors.

Paul has always been motivated by the impact of his work. In particular, over the last five years at CMHC, he has been committed to the company’s purpose: that all Canadians have a home that they can afford and meets their needs. Early in his career, while working abroad in France and the U.K., he gained a deep appreciation of the value of diversity and inclusion, observing first-hand the power of different perspectives and experiences in shaping innovative solutions.

Prior to his current role, Paul was CMHC’s Chief Information Officer and led a sweeping technology and business transformation. He previously held senior leadership roles at both MD Financial and Nortel. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of New Brunswick. An avid cyclist, tennis player and dedicated youth basketball coach, he lives in Ottawa with his wife and two teenage children.

Habitat Canada would like to thank retiring board member Toni Rossi for her hard work and dedication.

For a complete list of Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors, visit www.habitat.ca/about-board.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 50 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca.

For more information:

Laura Arlabosse-Stewart

Director, Communications

Habitat for Humanity Canada

larlabossestewart@habitat.ca

Phone: (416) 822-1039