Global Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Corona Virus Vaccine Market will grow with a CAGR value of 30.2 percent. With the uncontrollable rising cases of COVID-19 especially in heavily populated countries, the healthcare industry is bound to get aggressively involved in offering top-notch vaccines (for preventive measures) to control the viral transfer, and hence, because of which the market will be growing rapidly from 2021-2026.







Key Market Insights

Inactivated virus type vaccine will foresee a higher growth rate as compared to other type owing to high demand of this type

Based on product type, the monovalent vaccine being the most preferred vaccine type will be having the highest share in the market while the multivalent vaccine type will be growing with the highest CAGR value from 2021 to 2026

The adult & geriatric patients have been vaccinated the most during the last year and hence this segment holds the largest share in the corona virus vaccine market

Based on technology, the vector-based vaccine will attain the highest market position in terms of revenue growth from 2021 to 2026

The government vaccination center will be the largest end-user in terms of both volume and value in the market, based on end-user outlook

AstraZeneca PLC, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., BioNTech SE, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Moderna, Inc., Serum Institute of India, CureVac AG, CanSino Biologics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Novavax, Inc., Entos Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A., Symvivo, Glaxo Smith Kline PLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., and Astellas Pharma Inc. are the key players in the corona virus vaccine market





Vaccine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Inactivated Virus

Protein Subunit

Non-replicating Viral Vector

RNA Vaccine

Others [DNA Vaccine & Repurposed Vaccines]



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Multivalent Vaccine

Monovalent Vaccine

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Vector-Based

Nucleic Acid-Based

Protein-Based

Whole Virus

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Adult & Geriatric Patients

Pediatric Patients

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Market Launched

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Government Vaccination Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

E-Pharmacy Channel

Research & Development Organizations

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





