Global Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Corona Virus Vaccine Market will grow with a CAGR value of 30.2 percent. With the uncontrollable rising cases of COVID-19 especially in heavily populated countries, the healthcare industry is bound to get aggressively involved in offering top-notch vaccines (for preventive measures) to control the viral transfer, and hence, because of which the market will be growing rapidly from 2021-2026.
Key Market Insights
- Inactivated virus type vaccine will foresee a higher growth rate as compared to other type owing to high demand of this type
- Based on product type, the monovalent vaccine being the most preferred vaccine type will be having the highest share in the market while the multivalent vaccine type will be growing with the highest CAGR value from 2021 to 2026
- The adult & geriatric patients have been vaccinated the most during the last year and hence this segment holds the largest share in the corona virus vaccine market
- Based on technology, the vector-based vaccine will attain the highest market position in terms of revenue growth from 2021 to 2026
- The government vaccination center will be the largest end-user in terms of both volume and value in the market, based on end-user outlook
- AstraZeneca PLC, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., BioNTech SE, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Moderna, Inc., Serum Institute of India, CureVac AG, CanSino Biologics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Novavax, Inc., Entos Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A., Symvivo, Glaxo Smith Kline PLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., and Astellas Pharma Inc. are the key players in the corona virus vaccine market
Vaccine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Inactivated Virus
- Protein Subunit
- Non-replicating Viral Vector
- RNA Vaccine
- Others [DNA Vaccine & Repurposed Vaccines]
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Multivalent Vaccine
- Monovalent Vaccine
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Vector-Based
- Nucleic Acid-Based
- Protein-Based
- Whole Virus
Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Adult & Geriatric Patients
- Pediatric Patients
Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Phase 1
- Phase 2
- Phase 3
- Market Launched
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Government Vaccination Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- E-Pharmacy Channel
- Research & Development Organizations
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
