Global Eggshell Membrane Market to Garner Revenue of $192.5 Million at a CAGR of 9.6% till 2026 – Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eggshell membrane market has generated revenue of $92.2 million in 2018 and is expected to cross $192.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6%. The extensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as growth and restraining factors, dynamics of the market, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also presents the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Affecting the CAGR Figures Pre and Post the Pandemic

The report provides real-time CAGR that the market witnessed during the pandemic. It states that the global eggshell membrane market has recorded a CAGR of 9.6% in the post COVID analysis while the pre pandemic CAGR stood at 10.1%. This shows a steady decline for the market in the forecast period which is primarily due to a disruption in the supply chain and closure of many borders.

Factors Causing Change in Market Size Pre and Post Covid-19

As per the report, the market started experiencing a gradual drop in the revenue as according to analysis, it was expected to stand at $111.0 million but has now reached a revenue of $83.3 Million (2020). The complications in transport of goods and other material added to the cause for drop in revenue.

Post- COVID 19 Predictions

The report laid down a few estimates that show that the global eggshell membrane market is set to experience a period of recovery in the 1st or 2nd quarter of 2022. Many key market players are working on establishing mergers & acquisitions, and other innovative strategies to help the industry recover in the approaching years.

Key Players

1. Biova LLC

2. Ecovatec Solutions Inc.

3. Microcore

4. EGGNOVO SL

5. Kewpie Corporation

6. Stratum Nutrition

7. EGGBRANE

8. Mitushi Biopharma.

9. Certified Nutraceuticals Inc.

10. KnuGroup, Inc.

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

