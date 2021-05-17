New York, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071716/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation



• Application

o Surgical Robotics

o Medical Simulators



Regional Segmentation



• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Advancement in Raw Materials for Haptic Technology

• Growing Adoption of Haptic Technology in Surgical Environment



Market Restraints



• Technical Challenges Associated in Implementing Haptic Technology in Medical Devices

• Limitation of Haptic Technology in VR-Based Simulator Systems



Market Opportunities



• Adoption of Vibrotactile Feedback Mechanism in Medical Simulators

• Increasing Research and Development Activities for Wearable Haptic Feedback Devices



Key Companies Profiled



3D Systems Corporation, Force Dimension, Forsslund Systems AB, Haption S.A., Orb Surgical Ltd., and Moog, Inc.



Overview on the Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market



The global haptic feedback surgical environment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.6% in terms of market value, during the forecast period 2021-2031. Factors such as growing demand for technological advanced surgical robotic systems and simulators for medical training applications are fueling the growth of the market. The implementation of haptic devices in the healthcare domain is at the nascent stage and it is anticipated that this technology will be significantly adopted in the healthcare domain, especially in minimally invasive surgeries, during the forecast period 2021-2031.



Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market Forecast



The global haptic feedback surgical environment market was valued at $22.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $101.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period 2021-2031. Factors such as growing demand for technological advanced surgical robotic systems and simulators for medical training applications are fueling the growth of the market. However, the factors such as low dexterity and a limited workspace of a haptic device can restrict the growth of this market and, implementation of this technology within a medical device is a very complex and technical process.



Competitive Landscape



The global haptic feedback surgical environment market consists of large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, the manufacturers in the market have ample number of opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.



There are many companies in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market some which are 3D Systems Corporation, Force Dimension, Forsslund Systems AB, Haption S.A., Orb Surgical Ltd., and Moog, Inc.



