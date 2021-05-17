Marble Arch Research, Inc. Initiates Research Coverage of Healixa Inc.

Holbrook, New York, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a healthcare technology company delivering seamless and instant virtual care from your smartphone by combining healthtech and fintech to offer digital pharmacy, virtual patient monitoring and digital pharmacy subscription services, is very pleased to announce that Marble Arch Research Inc., a leading independent equity research provider, has produced a new investment research report on the Company.

The initiation report provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, as well as a recent acquisition in the space which favorably impacts the company valuation relative to its peer group. The sponsored research also carries a rating and a price target and can be accessed at https://emerginggrowth.com/marble-arch-research-report-healixa-inc-otc-pink-emor/

In the update report released today, Marble Arch Research notes that, “Using a comps-based valuation approach, we believe EMOR should be trading at $2.8-$3.3 per share vs the prevailing $1.20. Acknowledging that Healixa is in the very early stages of commercializing its virtual care ecosystem, we place a Speculative Buy recommendation on the stock, but put it on watch to a possible upgrade to a firm BUY as we monitor the company’s early operational progress, moves towards a main board uplisting...”

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa Inc., formerly known as Emerald Organic Products Inc., is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

