CloudBolt Software Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best IT Management Solution

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions, today announced that its cloud management platform (CMP) was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best IT Management Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.



The award-winning release of CloudBolt CMP builds on the company’s vision of meeting enterprises anywhere they are on their hybrid cloud journey. Now in version 9.4, CloudBolt CMP enables ITOps and CloudOps to automate, orchestrate, and provision cloud resources—quickly, securely, and cost-effectively—across all major private cloud and public cloud providers including VMware vCenter, OpenStack, AWS, Azure, GCP and more.

With CloudBolt’s self-service IT capabilities, developers finally have the industry’s simplest way to “order” whatever cloud resource they need—anywhere, anytime—with full governance and security for those resources. In addition, CloudBolt’s extensible architecture provides IT teams with unparalleled flexibility when integrating with new and existing technologies, as well as speed when meeting new automation use cases as the organization scales.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. CloudBolt was honored as one of 153 finalists across 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

“The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout a historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well-deserved recognition,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph.

"We are very excited that CloudBolt has once again been named a SIIA CODiE Award finalist," said Grant Ho, chief marketing officer of CloudBolt. "The SIIA CODiE Awards are renowned for recognizing the most forward-looking technologies in many industries. We are honored to be among them and appreciate the recognition not just for our product, but for driving a new approach to cloud management that digital transformation requires.”

Ho continued, “In our latest CloudBolt Industry Insights report, enterprise IT leaders have clearly said that simplicity and flexibility are critical to hybrid cloud management and digital transformation success. Self-service should be easy. Supporting new clouds and tools should be fast and simple so enterprises can drive their automation mandates. CloudBolt CMP continues to meet these critical emerging needs for customers and partners.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration on June 22, 2021.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for cloud integrations, self-service IT, cost optimization, and security, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists. In addition, CloudBolt is 2020 CODiE award winner for best cloud management and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .