San Diego Pool Service Company Expands Through Partnership

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Pools , a leading San Diego pool service and repair provider, recently announced a merger and partnership with AH Pools and its founder Andre De Paula. The combination, made official on May 1st, sees De Paula become an advisor to GL Pools, which is now among the largest providers of pool service in San Diego with operations across the entire county.



“The partnership was a natural evolution of a great relationship between the companies,” said GL Pools CEO Austin Gardiner. “Andre has been a long-time friend and colleague of ours. He operated his business the same way we do – by putting customers first and doing right by our employees and community. It was a natural, obvious choice for us to join forces to better serve our collective customers.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for AH Pools’ existing and potential customers to work with our new, combined company,” De Paula said. “We have many ideas and upcoming initiatives that we believe will only continue to elevate our new company’s ability to help homeowners and facility managers better care for and get the most out of their pools.”

GL Pools was established in 2006 after co-founders, Austin Gardiner and Kyle Lobe, had previous stints working for some of the best-known San Diego pool services. The pair set out to distinguish GL Pools from other companies who provided inconsistent service and limited career advancement opportunities for employees. Today, GL Pools services hundreds of homes and marquee properties throughout San Diego County and continues to grow as vendors and industry partners speak their praises.

All existing customers can continue to use original contact methods to reach associated account managers regarding pool services, repairs, or questions.

About GL Pools

GL Pools has provided premium pool service to San Diego County since 2006. In that time, we have become one of the most trusted and respected San Diego pool service and repair companies. From pump installations to weekly pool service to filter cleanings, GL Pools is your one-stop shop for consistently great service on everything related to your pool and spa.

For more information, visit www.GLpools.com or reach out to contact@glpools.com.