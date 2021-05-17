Sheesha Finance Partners with deFIRE to Offer Optimal Execution Across Decentralized Exchanges

Dubai, UAE, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance), the first decentralized cryptocurrency mutual fund for DeFi investors to easily access a variety of projects without having to spend days, sometimes weeks doing research, and deFIRE (https://defire.io), a DeFi platform designed for the Cardano ecosystem, today announced a partnership to deliver valuable crypto solutions to Cardano’s community and users. The partnership will focus on providing investors with promising DeFi project access as well as optimal execution for token swaps and order routing services on decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

DEXs are becoming increasingly popular for crypto users but between fees, liquidity pools and pricing, users have to estimate which swap will deliver the best value. Providing a solution to this costly challenge, deFIRE offers a DEX aggregator where users can always achieve the best price for their token swap. It is the first of its kind within the Cardano ecosystem. Sheesha Finance supports innovative DeFi projects, such as deFIRE, and rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects.

“As DeFi continues to explode, it is important to have fair tools and resources available,” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, founder of Sheesha Finance. “By partnering with quality projects like deFIRE that put the user interest at the forefront, Sheesha is supporting an interconnected thriving ecosystem with integrity.”

“We are excited to partner with Sheesha Finance and be part of their DeFi project roster,” said Mark Berger, President of the Occam Association, incubating deFIRE. “deFIRE will fulfill a critical role within the Cardano ecosystem by providing a DEX order router for the rapidly growing native token environment. Through our deep links with the blockchain industry, such as Changelly.com and Occam.fi, and this new partnership with Sheesha Finance, deFIRE is poised for success both during the IDO phase and beyond.”

deFIRE has created a low latency, decentralized order router, offering its services to the growing network of Cardano ecosystem-oriented institutional order flow originators and retail traders. deFIRE connects to the deepest pools of on-chain liquidity and has also built its own. Incubated and supported by Occam.fi, the first decentralized launchpad designed for the Cardano ecosystem, and powered by Changelly, the industry leader in cross-chain liquidity provision and trade settlement services since 2015, deFIRE has a vast network of support and domain expertise. deFIRE has been audited by both Scalable Solutions, and market-leading blockchain security firm, CertiK. The audits identified no major bugs, with only minor recommendations made. These recommendations are already being implemented. The audits will soon be available for the public via Occam.fi’s website.

Completing their funding round of almost $10 million raised in April 2021, Sheesha Finance is the leading DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects, solving locked crypto inaccessibility in DeFi. Staking is live on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain and $SHEESHA tokens are available on Uniswap and Pancakeswap. Track Sheesha on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap.

For more information about the Sheesha Finance and deFIRE partnership, join the Sheesha Finance official Telegram group or deFIRE Telegram.





About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is the leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.

About deFIRE

deFIRE (https://deFIRE.fi/) is a DeFi platform designed for the Cardano ecosystem, offering optimal execution services across decentralised exchanges (DEXs) for token swaps, order routing services across DEXs, and providing intermediary services between order flow originators (e.g. wallets) and ultimate execution venues (e.g. DEXs). deFIRE is currently doing what few of its rivals in the space are creating - a low latency decentralized order router and offering its facilities to the growing network of Cardano ecosystem-oriented institutional order flow originators and retail traders. Execution-wise, deFIRE connects to the deepest pools of on-chain liquidity and is also building one of its own. deFIRE is incubated and supported by Occam.fi, the first decentralized launchpad designed for the Cardano ecosystem and powered by Changelly, the industry leader in cross-chain liquidity provision and trade settlement services since 2015.

