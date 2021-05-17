Graphite Coatings Market Size to Reach $0.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.82%: AMR

Portland, OR, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global graphite coatings industry was estimated at $0.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $0.9 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in use in elevated temperature applications and lubrication of metal, rubber, and plastic products fuel the growth of the global graphite coatings market. On the other hand, health hazards regarding the inhalation of graphite coatings restrain the market growth. Conversely, advancements in the technology of graphite coatings is anticipated to usher an array of opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (280 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11041

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic has created challenges for the end-users of graphic coatings including the automotive, electronics, and aerospace sectors. In addition, the reduced demand for passenger vehicles negatively affected the graphic coatings market.

The pandemic and tariff war between China and the U.S. forced the relocation of several market players involved in the manufacturing of display and sensors, which are the prime end-users of graphic coatings.

Moreover, the prolonged lockdown across several regions and travel restrictions resulted in disruption of the supply chain.

The global graphite coatings market is segmented on the basis, end-use and region. By application, the lubrication segment held the largest share in 2019, held highest market share with nearly two-fifths of the global graphite coatings market. In addition, the segment to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11041?reqfor=covid

By end use, the automotive segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019, with more than one-third of the global graphite coatings market. Additionally, the segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2019, holding for more than half of the market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. Other regions studied in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Key market players profiled in the report include Asbury Carbons, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., Mersen, CONDAT Corporation, Triton Minerals, Van Sickle Paint Mfg. Company, Whitford, BECHEM, and Final Advanced Materials.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/graphite-coatings-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.